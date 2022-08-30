Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Love INC garage sale set for Saturday at RCC in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--Love INC of the Douglas County Lakes Area will be having their annual garage sale at the Alexandria Runestone Community Center (RCC) on Saturday, Sept 3, from 7 am - 3 pm. Officials say to bring a non-perishable food item and you will enter before those without something to share.
voiceofalexandria.com
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at a rally at an Apple Valley Cowboy Jack's Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom...
Comments / 0