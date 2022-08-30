Read full article on original website
Know the Foe: Memphis
It’s just about game time in Starkville as Mississippi State kicks off year three under Mike Leach. First on the docket is a Memphis team that shocked the Bulldogs inside the Liberty Bowl last season. Who: Memphis (Last season: 6-6, 3-5 AAC) vs. Mississippi State (7-6, 4-4 SEC) Where:...
localmemphis.com
Why 2023 QB Braylen Ragland committed to Georgia State over multiple SEC offers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Football wasn't always the path for Braylen Ragland. "In sixth or seventh grade, you couldn't tell me I wasn't going to the NBA," Bartlett High School's starting quarterback said. His mom and dad both played college basketball, but Ragland forged his own path on the gridiron.
actionnews5.com
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer companies accused of role in abuse, according to federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMC) - Two defendants named in a federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer are companies based in Memphis. A federal lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Storm Law Firm detailing a criminal conspiracy in which teenage athletes suffered abuse from Rockstar Cheer coaches. The lawsuit alleges that teenage boys...
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.
Danny Paccasassi, a lifelong Memphis resident, started fishing on the Mississippi River 40 years ago. Now he runs a fishing charter. But he rarely eats the fish he catches. Fishers on the Tennessee side of the Mississippi River are told: don’t eat the fish. They may contain high levels of methylmercury, chlordane and other organic contaminants. Methylmercury is associated with neurological, reproductive and immunological health, and perinatal exposure can hinder children’s cognitive and psychomotor performance.
Memphis native lands starring role on new Apple TV+ series
Lily Brooks O’Briant was born in Memphis just over a decade ago. Now she’s nabbed a leading role in the new Apple TV+ series “Life By Ella.” Since the age of four, she’s been right at home on the stage and that has continued into her teenage years. O’Briant now has more acting credits to […]
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
Alfredo sauce spill partially closes I-55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore is closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess. The wreck was reported at 4:43 p.m. TDOT video from the scene shows alfredo sauce spilled across the road. Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a WREG […]
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
memphismagazine.com
Look! A Hungry Fisherman Menu from the 1970s
A few weeks ago, I told you — or at least reminded you — of the Hungry Fisherman restaurants in Memphis. These were incredibly popular establishments, packed to the rafters every night of the week, and that original post attracted a lot of attention because so many Memphians still have so many fond memories of the place.
actionnews5.com
Bottom Line: Questionable car dealer tactics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Buying a new or used car is a major purchase, often costing tens of thousands of dollars and navigating the sales process can be tricky and frustrating. New rules proposed by the Federal Trade Commission could be coming to help consumers, but until then, the experts at Consumer Reports have some tips on how to avoid some common car buying mistakes.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment Memphis Police chases suspects through Memphis neighborhood after officer was shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are in custody Thursday after allegedly shooting a Memphis Police officer and leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday. The officer who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and was able to be released the same day. Another officer...
3,000 people graduate from drug court as judge retires
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge who started the drug court program got to see the 3,000th person graduate at 201 Poplar Wednesday just before he retires. It took 25 years to get here but Judge Tim Dwyer will tell you he hasn’t watched the clock. “It’s been a job I have looked forward to coming every […]
Man allegedly threatened, harrassed professor at University of Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening his professor at the University of Memphis (U of M). According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), on April 2, Michael Difillippo sent his professor 10 emails from his student account that included profanity and threats of bodily harm.
