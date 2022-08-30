ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Know the Foe: Memphis

It’s just about game time in Starkville as Mississippi State kicks off year three under Mike Leach. First on the docket is a Memphis team that shocked the Bulldogs inside the Liberty Bowl last season. Who: Memphis (Last season: 6-6, 3-5 AAC) vs. Mississippi State (7-6, 4-4 SEC) Where:...
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.

Danny Paccasassi, a lifelong Memphis resident, started fishing on the Mississippi River 40 years ago. Now he runs a fishing charter. But he rarely eats the fish he catches. Fishers on the Tennessee side of the Mississippi River are told: don’t eat the fish. They may contain high levels of methylmercury, chlordane and other organic contaminants. Methylmercury is associated with neurological, reproductive and immunological health, and perinatal exposure can hinder children’s cognitive and psychomotor performance.
Memphis native lands starring role on new Apple TV+ series

Lily Brooks O’Briant was born in Memphis just over a decade ago. Now she’s nabbed a leading role in the new Apple TV+ series “Life By Ella.” Since the age of four, she’s been right at home on the stage and that has continued into her teenage years. O’Briant now has more acting credits to […]
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
Alfredo sauce spill partially closes I-55 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore is closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess. The wreck was reported at 4:43 p.m. TDOT video from the scene shows alfredo sauce spilled across the road. Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a WREG […]
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
Look! A Hungry Fisherman Menu from the 1970s

A few weeks ago, I told you — or at least reminded you — of the Hungry Fisherman restaurants in Memphis. These were incredibly popular establishments, packed to the rafters every night of the week, and that original post attracted a lot of attention because so many Memphians still have so many fond memories of the place.
Bottom Line: Questionable car dealer tactics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Buying a new or used car is a major purchase, often costing tens of thousands of dollars and navigating the sales process can be tricky and frustrating. New rules proposed by the Federal Trade Commission could be coming to help consumers, but until then, the experts at Consumer Reports have some tips on how to avoid some common car buying mistakes.
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
3,000 people graduate from drug court as judge retires

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge who started the drug court program got to see the 3,000th person graduate at 201 Poplar Wednesday just before he retires. It took 25 years to get here but Judge Tim Dwyer will tell you he hasn’t watched the clock. “It’s been a job I have looked forward to coming every […]
