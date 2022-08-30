ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting near Socastee, police say

By Maya Brown
 3 days ago

A Myrtle Beach teen has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he shot someone last week.

The 17-year-old is also facing two weapons charges in connection to the shooting on Alexander Court near Socastee on Aug. 25.

The teen was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center that same day and is still incarcerated as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting around 3:45 p.m., where they encountered a person who claimed the suspect had shot someone. The person didn’t witness the shooting but heard the gun shots, according to an incident report.

The residence was then cleared, and no one else was found. The victim was located at a Circle K gas station on Highway 707 and Holmestown Road, the incident report stated. Their condition is unclear.

The suspect was found after the incident with a gun later in the day, according to arrest warrants.

Georgetown County police officers responded to a call at Wahoos Fish House in Murrells Inlet and located the teen, who is an employee at the restaurant, the Post and Courier reported.

