Kylie Jenner Cried 'Nonstop' For Weeks After Giving Birth To Son

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has been open about her postpartum experience since welcoming her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but she is now revealing that she "cried nonstop" for weeks after giving birth to her son earlier this year.

The heartbreaking information was included in a new trailer for the second season of her family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians, which was released Monday (August 29). In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder spoke to her sister Kendall Jenner about how she had been feeling since having her son, per People.

"I should be really happy right now," she confided in her sister. "I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for like three weeks."

The 25-year-old Jenner, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, previously opened up about her postpartum feelings weeks after giving birth to her son, whose name has still not been revealed, and how it was a different experience than when she welcomed her first child. In an Instagram Story, she commiserated with other new moms, writing "postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said, adding, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy. And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres September 22.

