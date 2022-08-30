Rogersville man putting EMT experience to work for Ukrain's 'International Legion'

Rogersville resident Micheal Stoddard deploying to Ukraine on Aug. 28 as part of a group known as International Legion Of Special Operations.

Stoddard, 53, will be using his 23 years of experience as an EMT in transportation, taking needed supplies in and out, medical assistance, and keeping the lines open for civilians.

He was led to this action following a horrific attack on a Ukrainian hospital maternity ward that killed 32 children along with 3 pregnant women. Stoddard immediately recognized a call to action.

“Russia claims liberation, displacing 1.3 million citizens from their homes,” Stoddard said. “Russia took their wheat and sold it creating not only financial hardship to farmers and the chain but also creating a major food shortage. Russia allowed them only one shipment out and stole the rest. This is a crime against humanity.”

Stoddard added, “Russia is impacting Europe and The United States with the ideological makeup of Ultra Nationalism which will impact our economies for years. This is a dire threat we must take seriously. We must put a stop to it. This is a direct threat to us and our allies.”

Stoddard resides on McKinney Chapel Road with his fiance, Nathalie Wyss who teaches art at Hawkins Elementary school. Stoddard works at the MAHLE Engine Components USA plant in Morristown.

A motorcycle ride benefit fundraiser held Saturday by area VFW Posts and raised $1,500 for this cause. The ride began at the Morristown VFW, continued to the Rogersville VFW, and then on to the Bulls Gap VFW before concluding back in Morristown.

Stoddard said there is still a critical need for money because Legion volunteers are 100 percent all self-funded. A Paypal link to support the program is located on his ”Mike Stoddard” Facebook page .

“I will deploy on the 28th of August for the Ukraine to head the Transportation & Logistics arm of our battalion in the International Legion, Special Ops,” Stoddard stated in a letter posted on Facebook. “We train the locals, militias & military units in everything from combat to medical to self survival. This has not been an easy decision to make, yet an undeniable one after the Russians launched an airstrike into a maternity hospital killing over 30 babies and 2 pregnant mothers. Over 1.3 million people have been displaced due to Russian aggression all in the guise of what they say is “liberation”. That is not liberation, what they have done & continue to do are crimes against humanity. Period.”

Stoddard added, “In spite of what some feel regarding the corruption in Ukraine, it pales in comparison to the levels found in Russia, who, by the way, rank as the 3rd most corrupt country, overshadowed only by Sudan & Somalia. Make no mistake about it, the Russians still retain the old soviet-era mentality of imperialistic dominance, thus the reason why Finland & Sweden are so quick to join NATO.”

Stoddard noted that the Legion’s membership worldwide and they need help with supplies. Body armor, camelbaks, red dot sights, active hearing protection, weapons cleaning kits, appropriate medical kits, and funds for transportation, etc.

Additionally, Stoddard wants people to know that it is not a good idea to go to Ukraine on your own. Training is necessary for survival. Military tactics, logistics, proper protective gear and much more is a must for survival.

There are risks involved.

Two members have been kidnapped by Russian soldiers and are missing in action. Stoddard feels they were not properly trained coming in as independents.

Stoddard told the Review his Ukrainian visa is for 90 days, but he expects it to be extended by the Ukrainian government after he arrives. He said he will stay as long as he is needed.