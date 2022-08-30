Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
Palin's Chances of Beating Peltola in Midterm After Special Election Loss
Republicans may have a better chance of taking back Alaska's only House seat if they vote for another GOP candidate, polls suggest.
Cook Report: GOP control of the House no longer "foregone conclusion"
The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter says a Republican takeover of the House is "no longer a foregone conclusion," as concern over protecting abortion rights fuels Democratic voter engagement and lower gas prices ease the party's deficit with independent voters. Driving the news: The publication’s House editor Dave Wasserman...
Hispanic Dems pump more money into key California race
Spending is ramping up for one of the closest House races in the U.S., a California contest that pits a Republican incumbent against a Hispanic Democratic challenger. Why it matters: Republican Rep. David Valadao's seat is one of a handful of contests that could decide which party controls Congress. The...
White House taps John Podesta to oversee clean energy spending
President Biden is bringing longtime Democratic adviser John Podesta back to the White House to fill the newly created role of senior adviser for "clean energy innovation and implementation." Why it matters: Podesta will oversee the implementation of the roughly $370 billion worth of clean energy and climate-related investments in...
Trump-endorsed GOP nominee sues Jan. 6 panel
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the Jan. 6 select committee, Politico reports. Why it matters: The lawsuit will set up a legal battle between Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6. Driving the news: Mastriano...
Trump and "MAGA forces" represent extremism, Biden says in primetime speech
President Biden condemned "MAGA forces" and what he called their determination to "take this country backwards" in a rare primetime speech on Thursday. Driving the news: Biden's remarks at Philadelphia's Independence Hall called on all Americans to defend the nation against threats to democracy, including aspects of Trumpism, during a visit to one of the biggest political battlegrounds on the midterm map.
Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding
The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.
Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
Gina McCarthy, Biden's top domestic climate aide, is stepping down
Gina McCarthy, President Biden's domestic climate adviser, said she is leaving the administration in mid-September, according to a source familiar with the plans. Why it matters: McCarthy, who led the Obama-era EPA, has played a central role in making climate change a government-wide priority. The efforts have spanned moves to...
Dr. Oz Attempts To Resuscitate Campaign With Attacks On A Stroke Survivor
The ugly final stretch of Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate contest is shining a spotlight on John Fetterman's health setback and the Oz campaign's "nasty" response.
House Oversight reaches deal with Trump to obtain "key financial documents"
The House Oversight Committee reached a deal with former President Trump to obtain "key financial documents" from his accounting firm as part of its investigation into his potential conflicts of interest and foreign financial ties, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: The...
Tax carbon at the border for a cleaner, more competitive U.S. economy | Column
The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a clarifying moment for the world — not only in terms of our need to fight autocracy and defend the post-World War II order, but also for the imperative to reduce our reliance on foreign energy and expand American production in its place.
Biden administration suspends free at-home COVID tests program
The federal government on Friday suspended its program for ordering free at-home COVID tests "because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests." Why it matters: The Biden administration is suspending new orders to preserve "limited supply" to ensure there are tests available in...
GOP's midterm fear: Referendum on Trump
Top Republicans' biggest private fear — that November's midterms will turn on public opinion about former President Trump, not inflation and crime — is unfolding across the political landscape. Why it matters: Trump is dominating the news, picking Trump-like candidates in primaries — and shaping the views and...
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress ahead of Florida's gubernatorial election
Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee in Florida's gubernatorial election, is resigning from Congress, effective at the end of day Wednesday, his office announced. Driving the news: Crist's resignation comes as his race against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ramping up. His congressional seat will remain open until the November election.
Barr: No "legitimate reason" for classified documents to be at Mar-a-Lago
Former Attorney General William Barr on Friday said in an appearance on Fox News that there is no "legitimate reason" for why former President Trump had boxes of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Why it matters: Barr's comments cast doubt on Trump's claims that he had a "standing order"...
