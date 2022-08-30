ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Axios

Hispanic Dems pump more money into key California race

Spending is ramping up for one of the closest House races in the U.S., a California contest that pits a Republican incumbent against a Hispanic Democratic challenger. Why it matters: Republican Rep. David Valadao's seat is one of a handful of contests that could decide which party controls Congress. The...
Axios

White House taps John Podesta to oversee clean energy spending

President Biden is bringing longtime Democratic adviser John Podesta back to the White House to fill the newly created role of senior adviser for "clean energy innovation and implementation." Why it matters: Podesta will oversee the implementation of the roughly $370 billion worth of clean energy and climate-related investments in...
Axios

Trump-endorsed GOP nominee sues Jan. 6 panel

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the Jan. 6 select committee, Politico reports. Why it matters: The lawsuit will set up a legal battle between Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6. Driving the news: Mastriano...
Axios

Trump and "MAGA forces" represent extremism, Biden says in primetime speech

President Biden condemned "MAGA forces" and what he called their determination to "take this country backwards" in a rare primetime speech on Thursday. Driving the news: Biden's remarks at Philadelphia's Independence Hall called on all Americans to defend the nation against threats to democracy, including aspects of Trumpism, during a visit to one of the biggest political battlegrounds on the midterm map.
Axios

Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding

The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
Axios

Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.

Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
Axios

Gina McCarthy, Biden's top domestic climate aide, is stepping down

Gina McCarthy, President Biden's domestic climate adviser, said she is leaving the administration in mid-September, according to a source familiar with the plans. Why it matters: McCarthy, who led the Obama-era EPA, has played a central role in making climate change a government-wide priority. The efforts have spanned moves to...
Axios

House Oversight reaches deal with Trump to obtain "key financial documents"

The House Oversight Committee reached a deal with former President Trump to obtain "key financial documents" from his accounting firm as part of its investigation into his potential conflicts of interest and foreign financial ties, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: The...
Axios

Biden administration suspends free at-home COVID tests program

The federal government on Friday suspended its program for ordering free at-home COVID tests "because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests." Why it matters: The Biden administration is suspending new orders to preserve "limited supply" to ensure there are tests available in...
Axios

GOP's midterm fear: Referendum on Trump

Top Republicans' biggest private fear — that November's midterms will turn on public opinion about former President Trump, not inflation and crime — is unfolding across the political landscape. Why it matters: Trump is dominating the news, picking Trump-like candidates in primaries — and shaping the views and...
