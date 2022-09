With Tyron Smith out long-term, the Dallas Cowboys are looking outside the organization for help at the position. Jason Peters, formerly of the Eagles, could be a solution. He’s 40 years old, but Peters can still play at a productive level, and at a key position. Left tackle is not an easy spot on the offensive line to play. Often, players find themselves on an island. If they mess up, the quarterback’s health (and thus their own roster spot) could be at risk.

