Rocksmith Plus, a guitar practice tool, arrives on PC on Sept. 6
On Tuesday, Ubisoft announced a release date for Rocksmith Plus, a service that helps aspiring musicians learn to play acoustic, electric, and bass guitar. Rocksmith takes the concept of Guitar Hero and then scales it up to match a real guitar, allowing someone to practice their finger work or chords in real time along with the music. Rocksmith Plus is coming to PC on Sept. 6, and will be available on a subscription basis through the Ubisoft store.
Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year. Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”
Sonic Frontiers’ overview trailer shows this hedgehog is ready to kick your ass
“Gotta go fast” is the famous mantra espoused by Sonic the Hedgehog — but there is so much more to him than that. Sonic is a fighter, a hacker, an explorer, a lover, and Sonic Frontiers is going to explore every facet of one of our most complex pop cultural icons.
Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple leaks
It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and setting, in a tweet on Thursday following an earlier leak of the game’s artwork. The image Ubisoft shared...
Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga
League of Legends and its associated games have a ton of lore, but none of it is as edgy as the tale of the Darkin. The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion introduces several new Darkin, some of which we’ve never heard of before, and some of which have only briefly appeared in short stories or other lore. The expansion introduces the champions Kayn and Rhaast, Jax, Ornn, Master Yi, and Legends of Runeterra’s first exclusive champion, Norra.
Shovel Knight’s new spinoff submerges in September — you dig?
Yacht Club Games released a new trailer Wednesday for Shovel Knight Dig, the Spelunky-like spinoff to 2014’s Shovel Knight, revealing that the game will be released on Sept. 23. The trailer features cameos by YouTube personalities Arin Hanson and Jirard Khalil, as well as new footage of the game in action.
How to find Rare Island Sanctuary Animals in FFXIV
In Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, you can capture and raise animals on your personal paradise in Island Sanctuary. Some animals are harder to find than others as they only spawn in specific weather conditions or at certain times. Follow our FFXIV guide to find where rare animals are located and what conditions they need to spawn.
Halo Infinite campaign co-op delayed to winter, season 3 delayed to 2023
Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign is officially still delayed, to the disappointment, if not necessarily the surprise, of Halo fans. 343 Industries set Nov. 8, when the game’s winter update period begins (in lieu of season 3 of multiplayer) as the new target for campaign co-op, in a revised post-launch roadmap shared Thursday.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore
Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Zine Quest 4: Tiny indie games about outlaws, outer space, and an animal drag race
This year’s Zine Quest has been a contentious one. Founded in 2018, the annual celebration of small-format tabletop role-playing games traditionally takes place each February, helping independent game designers kick off the year with a little cash on hand. This year the hosts at Kickstarter elected to place the event in August instead to better line up with Gen Con. Designers were not happy, with many jumping ship altogether in favor of Zine Month. Consequently, Zine Quest 4 has been a comparatively subdued affair. But while there aren’t as many projects filling the associated tag, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some bangers in the mix.
Pokémon Go ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research Tasks and rewards
Pokémon Go’s new season, the season of light, has started, which means there’s new Special Research Tasks to complete. These tasks reward Cosmog, a special Legendary Pokémon that can actually evolve. This set of Special Research will be claimable as long as you log in before...
Dredge hooked me with its uncanny blend of fishing and eldritch horror
The sky adopts an orangish hue as the world’s favorite fire giant awakens from its slumber, arcing towards the heavens until it looms over you, large and lustrous. A brisk breeze carries the refreshing waft of sea air directly toward and through your nostrils, as the wind ruffles your hair and the cold clings to your cheeks. On every side, the waves shimmer, textured by silvery tides of salt and foam.
Genshin Impact ‘Aranyaka’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact, Aranyaka is a lengthy world quest chain where you meet the Aranara, and explore all of Sumeru with them. Throughout the quest line, you’ll be tasked with rescuing Aranara, playing a vintage lyre, and cleansing withering zone. Follow along our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to start the quest and what you’ll unlock along the way.
Pour one out for Halo Infinite’s split-screen co-op
The best way to play Halo has always been in co-op. Playing Halo campaigns with friends — be it online or sitting next to them on the couch — has been the definitive way to experience the storied franchise, and it’s been a staple since the original Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.
Riot’s new head of League Studio on the ‘balancing act’ of updating a multiverse
The League of Legends franchise has inexorably expanded over the past few years, growing from just being a MOBA to having a multiverse full of colorful takes on familiar characters — there’s a stand-alone RPG, a mobile port, a critically acclaimed animated show on Netflix, and a forthcoming novel. League of Legends itself is 10 years old, and despite these new additions, it has remained, at its core, League — a competitive 5v5 game that takes place across a map with three lanes and a jungle full of dangerous monsters.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a creepy-cute new lemur Pokémon, Grafaiai
A brand-new Pokémon, Grafaiai, is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, developer Game Freak and The Pokémon Company revealed Thursday. The reveal is part of a weeklong tease of the new Pokémon, which paints trees using colorful secretions affected by the berries it eats.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokémon was inspired by a real painted forest
A new Pokémon was revealed this morning, Grafaiai — a playful Pokémon iteration on the long-figured lemurs called Aye-ayes. Grafaiai is another Pokémon that’ll show up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a unique creature that’s made its home in the games’ Paldea region.
Quantic Dream is the latest studio bought by China’s NetEase
Quantic Dream announced Wednesday in a blog post that the company had been acquired by NetEase. The Chinese internet company, which acquired Grasshopper Manufacture in 2021 and made a major investment in Destiny developer Bungie in 2018, previously acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019, following the release of Detroit: Become Human.
‘Next-gen’ Steam Decks are planned, streaming options a future possibility
The Steam Deck, Valve’s hybrid handheld gaming console, has seen significant success since the console launched back in February. We’re pretty big fans of it here at Polygon, with Chris Plante going so far as to call it his video game platform of choice with one of the greatest launch lineups ever. And, if a recent interview with Valve is any indication, players can expect even more from the platform in the future.
