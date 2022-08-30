Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Burgess Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 36 [Shasta County, CA]
51-Year-Old Rider Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Platina. The fatal accident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m., just west of Platina. According to the California Highway Patrol, the rider of a motorcycle lost control on a curve and veered off the roadway, before striking a nearby tree. Due to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
L.A. Weekly
David Brown Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Happy Valley Road [Redding, CA]
The deadly incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 273, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in traffic for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, 32-year-old Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said two other vehicles...
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after Two-Vehicle Accident near Hilltop Drive [Redding, CA]
REDDING, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident near Hilltop Drive on Interstate 5 resulted in multiple injuries. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Hilltop Drive. Furthermore, police said one...
kymkemp.com
Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
actionnewsnow.com
RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for DUI during Anderson checkpoint Tuesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - Three people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Anderson on Tuesday night, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said one of the three arrests was alcohol-related while the other two were drug-related. Fifteen other drivers were cited for driving a vehicle without a license or...
actionnewsnow.com
Mill Fire burns 2,580 acres in Siskiyou County, multiple homes destroyed
WEED, Calif. - 6:52 p.m. UPDATE - CAL FIRE is reporting that the Mill Fire is 2,580 acres in size and officials said there is still no containment. Though some media outlets are reporting injuries, CAL FIRE said they do not have information to release about injuries at this time.
crimevoice.com
Shasta County man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Whitmore
Above: Christian Wilding booking photo | Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. A Shasta County man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged homicide in Whitmore over the weekend. 29-year-old Christian Daniel Wilding was identified as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Russell Lee Harris. Deputies responded...
krcrtv.com
Electrical fire damages upholstery shop in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A local upholstery shop received roughly $80,000 worth of damages after a fire broke out inside of the businesses Wednesday morning. Officials with the Anderson Fire Protection District said their firefighters, along with Cottonwood and Shasta County firefighters, were dispatched to Lis' Custom Upholstery off of Hirsch Court at 8:43 a.m.
KCRA.com
Mill Fire evacuee talks about escaping the wildfire burning in Weed
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of Weed residents were forced to leave their homes at a moment's notice on Friday after theMill Fire erupted in size. Elizabeth Parker said that while at a hair appointment she got a phone call about the fire from her sister, who lives in Lake Shastina.
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
krcrtv.com
Man accused of killing two in Oak Run held to answer on multiple charges
REDDING, Calif. — The man accused of murdering two people in Oak Run in November was in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney's office says Simone Tikue was held to answer on two murder charges, two robbery...
krcrtv.com
Lawsuit claims Shasta County officers drove 500 miles to seize goat for slaughter
REDDING, Calif. — A new lawsuit has hit the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). This time, they're being sued over a goat. According to the lawsuit by Advancing Law for Animals, this started at the Shasta District Fair and ended after officers drove about 500 miles, round-trip, to seize a goat for slaughter.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] New Fire South of Redding
The Branstetter Fire started about 12:14 p.m. south of Redding in the area of Branstetter Lane and Cedars Lane. Cal Fire SHU reported the fire was 10 acres about 12:45 p.m. UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: According to Cal Fire SHU Unit, “#BranstetterFire is 18 acres and firefighters are making good progress. The fire cause has been determined to be from an illegal campfire in an illegal encampment.” The image below shows the origin spot.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
