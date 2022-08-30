Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Shovel Knight’s new spinoff submerges in September — you dig?
Yacht Club Games released a new trailer Wednesday for Shovel Knight Dig, the Spelunky-like spinoff to 2014’s Shovel Knight, revealing that the game will be released on Sept. 23. The trailer features cameos by YouTube personalities Arin Hanson and Jirard Khalil, as well as new footage of the game in action.
Polygon
Dredge hooked me with its uncanny blend of fishing and eldritch horror
The sky adopts an orangish hue as the world’s favorite fire giant awakens from its slumber, arcing towards the heavens until it looms over you, large and lustrous. A brisk breeze carries the refreshing waft of sea air directly toward and through your nostrils, as the wind ruffles your hair and the cold clings to your cheeks. On every side, the waves shimmer, textured by silvery tides of salt and foam.
Polygon
Pour one out for Halo Infinite’s split-screen co-op
The best way to play Halo has always been in co-op. Playing Halo campaigns with friends — be it online or sitting next to them on the couch — has been the definitive way to experience the storied franchise, and it’s been a staple since the original Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.
Polygon
Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga
League of Legends and its associated games have a ton of lore, but none of it is as edgy as the tale of the Darkin. The latest Legends of Runeterra expansion introduces several new Darkin, some of which we’ve never heard of before, and some of which have only briefly appeared in short stories or other lore. The expansion introduces the champions Kayn and Rhaast, Jax, Ornn, Master Yi, and Legends of Runeterra’s first exclusive champion, Norra.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
Polygon
Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo will come to Game Pass, Xbox says
Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard entered its second phase today, which means facing the scrutiny of regulatory bodies from the EU and the U.K., along with the United States’ Federal Trade Commission. While this is all expected, Microsoft also put out a statement on Thursday detailing its intentions for Activision Blizzard’s biggest series, which includes bringing some of them to Game Pass.
Polygon
Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple leaks
It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open-world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and setting, in a tweet on Thursday following an earlier leak of the game’s artwork. The image Ubisoft shared...
Best Minecraft shaders for version 1.19
Brighten up Minecraft with our list of the best Minecraft shaders. When you've been playing for a decade, Minecraft shaders are probably the second quickest way to fall back in love with its voxel worlds—right behind picking a new Minecraft texture pack. Whenever my latest build is starting to feel a little dull, or I'm plagued by a lack of inspiration, turning on a great set of shaders and staring directly into the god rays is a surefire cure. With that in mind, I'm going to help you get set up with some of the best Minecraft shaders out there. As with everything else in Minecraft modding, installing them is easier than ever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Riot’s new head of League Studio on the ‘balancing act’ of updating a multiverse
The League of Legends franchise has inexorably expanded over the past few years, growing from just being a MOBA to having a multiverse full of colorful takes on familiar characters — there’s a stand-alone RPG, a mobile port, a critically acclaimed animated show on Netflix, and a forthcoming novel. League of Legends itself is 10 years old, and despite these new additions, it has remained, at its core, League — a competitive 5v5 game that takes place across a map with three lanes and a jungle full of dangerous monsters.
Polygon
The complete loot table for the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2
King’s Fall, the best raid from the original Destiny, has officially come to Destiny 2 in Season of Plunder. The raid sends players deep into Oryx’s Dreadnaught to face the Taken King himself and commit regicide. The Destiny 2 redux of King’s Fall is excellent, and adds some great twists to an already great raid. But more importantly, King’s Fall also offers some of the most interesting loot in Destiny history.
Polygon
Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore
Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Polygon
This Lord of the Rings Middle-earth map can help you navigate The Rings of Power
J.R.R. Tolkien didn’t just love maps — he ascribed the entire world-building success of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to his cartographical exercises. And it’s no surprise that the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power honors Tolkien’s achievement in rendering Middle-earth in map form.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Behind Galadriel’s life-or-death choice in the Rings of Power premiere
The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress has a new soundtrack, including Dwarfish lyrics for the first time
Slaves to Armok: God of Blood Chapter II, more commonly known as Dwarf Fortress, has been ugly for its entire life. Some find the ASCII art charming, but for my money the game’s best feature is its soundtrack — a pair of Flamenco-inspired guitar riffs performed by co-creator Tarn Adams. But that music won’t be included in the new version, being produced in partnership with Kitfox. In its place will be a fully-produced, 15-song soundtrack. Most importantly, the music will include the sound of dwarves singing in their native tongue for the very first time.
Polygon
Genshin Impact ‘Aranyaka’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact, Aranyaka is a lengthy world quest chain where you meet the Aranara, and explore all of Sumeru with them. Throughout the quest line, you’ll be tasked with rescuing Aranara, playing a vintage lyre, and cleansing withering zone. Follow along our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to start the quest and what you’ll unlock along the way.
Polygon
Sonic Frontiers’ overview trailer shows this hedgehog is ready to kick your ass
“Gotta go fast” is the famous mantra espoused by Sonic the Hedgehog — but there is so much more to him than that. Sonic is a fighter, a hacker, an explorer, a lover, and Sonic Frontiers is going to explore every facet of one of our most complex pop cultural icons.
Polygon
‘Next-gen’ Steam Decks are planned, streaming options a future possibility
The Steam Deck, Valve’s hybrid handheld gaming console, has seen significant success since the console launched back in February. We’re pretty big fans of it here at Polygon, with Chris Plante going so far as to call it his video game platform of choice with one of the greatest launch lineups ever. And, if a recent interview with Valve is any indication, players can expect even more from the platform in the future.
Polygon
Quantic Dream is the latest studio bought by China’s NetEase
Quantic Dream announced Wednesday in a blog post that the company had been acquired by NetEase. The Chinese internet company, which acquired Grasshopper Manufacture in 2021 and made a major investment in Destiny developer Bungie in 2018, previously acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019, following the release of Detroit: Become Human.
Polygon
Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year. Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘A Cosmic Companion’ Special Research Tasks and rewards
Pokémon Go’s new season, the season of light, has started, which means there’s new Special Research Tasks to complete. These tasks reward Cosmog, a special Legendary Pokémon that can actually evolve. This set of Special Research will be claimable as long as you log in before...
Comments / 0