2022 is the main focus for Lincoln Riley, but where should USC be in 2027?

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Lincoln Riley will coach his first game with the USC Trojans this upcoming Saturday against Rice. It is the beginning of an era which is expected to last at least 10 years if not more. Riley left the University of Oklahoma to coach the Trojans. He was supposed to be at OU for at least 15 years. He left that behind to chase this intriguing new opportunity on the West Coast. A boy from Muleshoe, Texas, is now living the California life in Los Angeles.

This is meant to last. This is meant to be the place where Riley not only establishes a legacy, but improves it.

He did very well at Oklahoma, but there are some things he still didn’t achieve with the Sooners. Most centrally, Riley failed to win a College Football Playoff semifinal. He must do that at USC.

On a recent live show at The Voice of College Football, host Mark Rogers asked us a simple question: Where should USC football be five to 10 years from now?

Get our answer below.

Our live show with Mark is every Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. in Los Angeles. Visit The Voice of College Football for the USC postgame show with Tony Altimore, Tim Prangley, and LBC Trojan after each USC game this season.

