9 wild mustangs rescued from property in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says nine wild mustangs were rescued from a property last week.

On Aug. 27, the sheriff’s office said it received an animal welfare complaint about wild mustangs near Colorado Road 358.

The sheriff’s office and the Colorado Humane Society consulted with an equine veterinarian after contacting the owner of the mustangs.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said the veterinarian determined that the mustangs were suffering and in an emergent situation.

After getting an emergency search warrant, the sheriff’s office seized all nine mustangs that needed emergency care.

They were taken to the equine veterinary hospital for treatment and a medical report is expected in the coming days.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway and no other information will be released at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.