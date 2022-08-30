ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft takes the wraps off its Arm-based Azure VMs

By Will McCurdy
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Illus_man)

Microsoft is set to launch Azure Virtual Machines (VMs) featuring the Ampere Altra Arm-based processor.

Ampere is an American fabless semiconductor company based in Santa Clara, California, which launched in 2018 in a bid to take a bite out of the data center hardware market which had up until that point been dominated by Intel and AMD.

Though hardware from UK-based Arm has long been omnipresent in the smartphone and consumer electronics space, x86 processors such as those provided by Intel and AMD have generally held sway in the cloud computing market.

What can these machines do?

The new Azure Arm-based virtual machines available include the Dpsv5 series, which offers up to 64 vCPUs and 4GBs of memory per vCPU up to 208 GBs.

In addition, customers will also be able to access the Dplsv5 series, which offers up to 64 vCPUs and 2GBs of memory per vCPU up to 128 GBs, and the Epsv5 series, which offers up to 32 vCPUs and 8GBs of memory per vCPU up to 208 GBs.

All the new virtual machine sizes will support up to 40 Gbps of networking bandwidth and support attached standard SSDs, standard HDDs, premium SSDs, and ultra disk storage.

The Dpdv5, Dpldv5, and Epdv5 virtual machine series also include fast local-SSD storage according to Microsoft.

But it's not just Microsoft that is looking to incorporate Arm-based VMs into their lineups.

The new Arm-based Tau T2A chips (opens in new tab) will join Google's existing line of Tau VMs, which were launched in June 2021.

Google says the new chips will be appropriate for scale-out workloads including web servers, containerized microservices, data-logging processing, media transcoding, and Java applications.

The new virtual machines will be generally available on September 1, and customers can already launch them in 10 Azure regions and in multiple availability zones around the world.

Prices will vary by region, and if you can't wait to get started, head here to start on Azure Arm-based Virtual Machines and AKS containers immediately.

  • Interested in running VMs? Checkout our guide to best cloud hosting

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
How to recover deleted emails and repair corrupt PST files for Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft long ago created the PST file format for Windows. Short for a “personal storage table,” these files have been designed to store items such as calendar events, contacts, and email. You’ll often find PSTs through native Windows programs such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange Client, and Windows Messaging.
Hundreds of iOS apps could be leaking AWS credentials

Hundreds of mobile apps have been found to be leaking Amazon Web Services (AWS) credentials. A recent Symantec analysis (opens in new tab) identified 1,859 publicly available apps, 98% of which are iOS apps, containing hard-coded AWS credentials that could be putting your data at risk. The company found over...
How to secure your hybrid workforce

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our digital environments have become more dynamic - and more complex - than ever before. While the mass shift to remote and hybrid working has enabled employees to enjoy enhanced flexibility and a better work-life balance (opens in new tab), having workers stationed in different locations has multiplied the number of networks, applications, and user interfaces through which data is accessed.
AMD's Ryzen 7000 supercharged gaming CPUs could turn up at CES 2023

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors which use 3D V-cache to pep up things for gaming will be revealed at CES 2023, a new rumor claims. This comes from Greymon55 on Twitter (via Wccftech (opens in new tab)), who made the assertion in a somewhat cryptic tweet which just listed ‘V95, V9, V8’, referring to the following respective models which will supposedly be the first to arrive with V-cache: the 7950X3D, 7900X3D and 7800X3D.
Asus unveils its most flexible business laptops yet

Asus has unveiled its newest expansion in the Expert series lineup of laptops at IFA 2022. Looking to expand its business laptop focus, the new models include the first mobile workstation in the Expert series range, along with its lightest 16in laptop yet. The new ExpertBook B5 and, ExpertBook B5...
Arm sues Qualcomm and Nuvia, demands chips be destroyed

Arm has filed a lawsuit against chip giant Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia, for breaching license agreements and trademark infringement. The Cambridge-based company is looking to force Nuvia to destroy one of its designs, the Nuvia Phoenix core, as well as getting an injunction against the alleged trademark infringement and "fair compensation".
Xbox Game Pass family plan officially launches with a pretty agreeable price tag

The Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan has officially launched, and while its availability is limited, its price tag is certainly appealing. With the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, you and four others can access all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly cost of €21.99 – that's around $21.99 / £19.99 / AU$32.99. Previously, it was only available to Xbox Insiders, but the official launch means that even more players can now sign up.
How quantum computing could change cyber security

Quantum computing still sounds like the realm of science fiction. The promise is that quantum computing can perform calculations over a hundred million times quicker than the fastest current supercomputer. This will have hugely positive implications for solving the big problems in science. But it has a darker side effect:...
More than one billion TikTok users exposed to 'one-click account hijacking'

A high-severity vulnerability in the TikTok Android application could have allowed accounts to be hijacked “with a single click”, Microsoft has revealed. In a paper (opens in new tab) published to the Microsoft Security blog, the company reported that a chain of issues could have been abused to create a scenario whereby an account could be compromised with a single press of a specially crafted link.
If Lenovo's new AR glasses can stick the landing I'll be first in line to get a pair

Lenovo is gearing up to launch an all-new product: a pair of AR glasses for your smartphone, tablet, and computer. The Lenovo Glasses T1 AR wearable can be connected to a compatible device via a USB-C wired connection, and display a virtual screen that seemingly floats in the space in front of you. For your smartphone, this means blowing the size up considerably, making it feel like you’re watching a virtual TV.
