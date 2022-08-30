A lineman works on restoration efforts. Consumers Energy photo. (August 31, 2022 10:01 PM) Consumers Energy is in the homestretch of restoration efforts after getting the lights back on for more than 90 percent of customers impacted by Monday’s severe thunderstorms. Crews will continue to work through the night and into the morning Thursday to safely bring back power for the remainder of those experiencing outages.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO