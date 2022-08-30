Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023
Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Oakland County teacher training: You may already be guilty of microaggression
A joint training session for teachers that took place Aug. 1-2 with Rochester Community Schools and Bloomfield Hills Schools reveals a view of the world many Michigan residents would find unrecognizable. According to training documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the following statement is made up of...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
Want to Own Your Own Dome Home? Spaceship House Built for Psychic Up For Sale
Well, if you're looking for "unique", this dome home definitely falls into that category... You almost expect a hatch to open and aliens to come strolling out of this spaceship house for sale!. Dome Home For Sale in Illinois Was Built For a Radio Psychic. The dome-shaped home was designed...
deadlinedetroit.com
On Facebook, no-frills Detroit coney connects with 'Duly's Nation'
Duly's Coney Island is the star this week at Eater Detroit, where editor Serena Maria Daniels writes not of chili, but a standout Facebook page "churning out ... rather grounded takes on all manner of local news." It's not something you'd necessarily expect from the no-frills coney on Vernor, but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
The Good Humor Truck
Boomer reader R. G. Begora recalls the childhood excitement when the Good Humor Truck came to the neighborhood. He relates the experience, from hearing the bells to feeling the cold air that wafted from the truck when the Good Humor man got the frozen confection. When I was a little...
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
deadlinedetroit.com
DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers
A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
Detroit News
Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures
Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
thevarsitynews.net
35258 W 8 Mile
Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
The event broke attendance records last year, organizers say
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-5)
For more than 40 years, this celebrated four-day festival has been bringing the finest local, national, and international jazz musicians to downtown Detroit. This year’s event offers a diverse lineup of artists such as Grammy Award-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker and Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. No cost. Sept. 2-5. Campus Martius and Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org.
