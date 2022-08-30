ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023

Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Oakland County teacher training: You may already be guilty of microaggression

A joint training session for teachers that took place Aug. 1-2 with Rochester Community Schools and Bloomfield Hills Schools reveals a view of the world many Michigan residents would find unrecognizable. According to training documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the following statement is made up of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

On Facebook, no-frills Detroit coney connects with 'Duly's Nation'

Duly's Coney Island is the star this week at Eater Detroit, where editor Serena Maria Daniels writes not of chili, but a standout Facebook page "churning out ... rather grounded takes on all manner of local news." It's not something you'd necessarily expect from the no-frills coney on Vernor, but...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boomer Magazine

The Good Humor Truck

Boomer reader R. G. Begora recalls the childhood excitement when the Good Humor Truck came to the neighborhood. He relates the experience, from hearing the bells to feeling the cold air that wafted from the truck when the Good Humor man got the frozen confection. When I was a little...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak

In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
ROYAL OAK, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers

A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

35258 W 8 Mile

Garden Court Manor - 1 Bedroom Renovated - Great 1 bedroom renovated apartment! In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Units have either balconies or patios. Large door-wall in living room provide plenty of natural light. Central heat and central air. Bedroom has large walk in closet. Each unit has an assigned carport parking spot.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-5)

For more than 40 years, this celebrated four-day festival has been bringing the finest local, national, and international jazz musicians to downtown Detroit. This year’s event offers a diverse lineup of artists such as Grammy Award-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker and Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. No cost. Sept. 2-5. Campus Martius and Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org.
DETROIT, MI

