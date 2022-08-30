ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia school district's spending on black-tie gala questioned amid empty teacher slots

COLUMBIA — Three years after Richland County School District One lost $20,000 on its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, and ahead of this year's event, a school board member said the district lacks transparency in reporting taxpayer dollars spent on the black-tie gala celebrating students and employees at a time when teachers need financial support.
COLUMBIA, SC
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942

“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942). Attorney, legislator. A native of Columbia, Johnson attended the University of Minnesota and completed all requirements for an associate degree in mortuary science. He returned to Columbia and joined his family’s undertaking business. He continued his education at Benedict College and in 1968 graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School. In 1970 Johnson, as a Democrat, made a successful bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 1980 he chose not to seek re-election and concentrated on his law practice—gaining a reputation as being among the best trial lawyers in the state. In 1985 he became the first African American president of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1993 Isaac Samuel Levy Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington County Blowfish announces new General Manager

The Lexington County Blowfish Baseball Club announced Monday that Tony Baldwin is the team’s new general manager. Baldwin recently held the position of vice president of marketing for both the Macon Bacon and Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League. Among his many tasks, he oversaw the marketing strategy for both clubs and brings nearly two decades of experience in collegiate athletics in the areas of sales, marketing, and communications.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sir Big Spur is back home, and will be keeping his name, according to the University of South Carolina. On Monday, the University of South Carolina announced the beloved rooster’s name would be changed to “The General,” in honor of Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, who was known by the nickname, “The Fighting Gamecock.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
Fort Jackson welcomes new Commanding General

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday Fort Jackson welcomed its new commanding general. Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd Commanding General for the Fort. Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis is retiring to becomes the Commandant of Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Kelly has served 28 years in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
COLUMBIA, SC
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Tickets on sale for Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala

The 2022 Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held Saturday, September 17 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street. A red carpet reception at 5 p.m. will kick off the festivities, and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment will include national and international recording artist CammWess. Attire for the gala is blacktie optional. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

