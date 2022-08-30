Read full article on original website
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district's spending on black-tie gala questioned amid empty teacher slots
COLUMBIA — Three years after Richland County School District One lost $20,000 on its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, and ahead of this year's event, a school board member said the district lacks transparency in reporting taxpayer dollars spent on the black-tie gala celebrating students and employees at a time when teachers need financial support.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942). Attorney, legislator. A native of Columbia, Johnson attended the University of Minnesota and completed all requirements for an associate degree in mortuary science. He returned to Columbia and joined his family’s undertaking business. He continued his education at Benedict College and in 1968 graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School. In 1970 Johnson, as a Democrat, made a successful bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 1980 he chose not to seek re-election and concentrated on his law practice—gaining a reputation as being among the best trial lawyers in the state. In 1985 he became the first African American president of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1993 Isaac Samuel Levy Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
wach.com
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
live5news.com
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
coladaily.com
Lexington County Blowfish announces new General Manager
The Lexington County Blowfish Baseball Club announced Monday that Tony Baldwin is the team’s new general manager. Baldwin recently held the position of vice president of marketing for both the Macon Bacon and Florence Flamingos in the Coastal Plain League. Among his many tasks, he oversaw the marketing strategy for both clubs and brings nearly two decades of experience in collegiate athletics in the areas of sales, marketing, and communications.
Midlands high school football: September 2 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!. Here are the Midlands area matchups we're following tonight. SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL) Crestwood 50 Andrew Jackson 49 (OT) Eau Claire 13 Pelion 20 (Thursday game) Goose Creek 14 Sumter 31. Green Sea Floyds 40 Mullins 0. Greer 56 Blue Ridge 20.
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
Project Life celebrates 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Project Life: Positeen is celebrating 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth. The learning center was opened in 1992 by councilwoman Liz Keitt. “We knew the Lord had to be a part of it and doing all of this, we just obeyed him because we knew the children needed the help," said Keitt.
WIS-TV
“Sir Big Spur” to keep name as UofSC’s live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sir Big Spur is back home, and will be keeping his name, according to the University of South Carolina. On Monday, the University of South Carolina announced the beloved rooster’s name would be changed to “The General,” in honor of Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, who was known by the nickname, “The Fighting Gamecock.”
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson welcomes new Commanding General
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Wednesday Fort Jackson welcomed its new commanding general. Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd Commanding General for the Fort. Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis is retiring to becomes the Commandant of Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Kelly has served 28 years in the...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
Columbia Star
Tickets on sale for Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala
The 2022 Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held Saturday, September 17 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street. A red carpet reception at 5 p.m. will kick off the festivities, and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment will include national and international recording artist CammWess. Attire for the gala is blacktie optional. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.
Columbia-Irmo working toward solution to area crime as residents express concern
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, not far from the Columbiana Mall, a wooden fence separates the town limits from the City of Columbia. It’s at that wall where residents say crime has become a concern. Audra Hawisher lives on the Irmo side and says she heard what she...
Pot of money up for grabs for nonprofits, small businesses in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Hill is the CEO of Parents Overseeing Planted Seeds and a community leader with G.A.N.G.S. for peace, two nonprofits that focus on providing grassroots services to the Columbia-area community. He describes difficulties when trying to get funding for the organizations. "There's a lot of different...
