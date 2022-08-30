ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers cut Kenny Robinson, who concussed Kristian Wilkerson

BOSTON -- The joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers two weeks ago were marred by multiple instances of fighting. Now, one of the players responsible for one of the fights has been cut from his team.

The Panthers cut safety Kenny Robinson on Tuesday, as teams around the league trim their rosters from 80 to 53 players.

Robinson delivered a hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson during a kickoff drill, one in which that level of contact was not necessarily expected. Robinson reportedly stood over Wilkerson, who was down with a concussion, causing tensions to escalate between the two teams.

"When you see a teammate down on the field -- I've been around this game for a long time, and I think anybody that plays at this level understands when a guy is out, they know what that looks like. And I don't think that's the time to celebrate. I really don't," Patriots captain Matthew Slater said that day. "I don't think we should ever celebrate when someone is down and clearly in a dire situation. And I personally take issue with that, any one of my teammates. And I don't want us doing it, on the flip side of that, if somebody else is down with clear signs and symptoms of a significant injury. So that was my issue with it, and that's why I responded strongly the way that I did."

After that practice, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked if Robinson risked getting cut for that behavior. Rhule did not answer one way or another, but Robinson ended up having his time with the Panthers end just a couple of weeks later.

The 23-year-old Robinson was a fifth-round pick by Carolina in 2020 out of West Virginia. He's played in 19 NFL games, recording 18 total tackles.

CBS Boston

Jason McCourty does live TV in hospital bed after appendectomy

BOSTON -- Jason McCourty's new career on television was off to a pretty smooth start ... right up until this week.The recently retired NFL cornerback missed work at his new job as a co-host of "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, but he had a pretty good excuse.After feeling some pain on Tuesday, McCourty ended up heading to the emergency room. Not long after, he was undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.But the 35-year-old McCourty is forever a football player, so he made sure to pop in to "GMF" before the show ended on Wednesday morning.McCourty recapped his "crazy" experience from...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Patriots offense ironing out new wrinkles

FOXBORO -- After struggling through training camp and preseason, the Patriots offense has some work to do ahead of Week 1. A lot of work.There will be a lot of self-scouting leading up to Sept. 11 in Miami, as Mac Jones and company continues to work on the new wrinkles that have been added to the offense. Those wrinkles have required a lot of ironing by Jones this summer, and that ironing continues with the regular season right around the corner.The preseason did not go so well for the second-year quarterback, who was visibly frustrated in the two exhibition games...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots RT Isaiah Wynn misses practice on Thursday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots still have over a week until the regular season kicks off. But the team was missing its starting right tackle at Thursday's practice in Foxboro, which is slightly worrisome.Isaiah Wynn was not spotted at Thursday's session, after the offensive lineman was limited during Wednesday's practice. Running back Ty Montgomery, who suffered an injury in last week's preseason finale, and rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton also did not practice on Thursday.Montgomery's and Thornton's absences were expected, while Wynn's was not. He didn't appear to get injured last Friday against the Raiders, and we won't know what he's dealing with until the Patriots release their first practice/injury report of the season -- next week.The New England starting offensive line struggled in their limited playing time during the preseason, so not having Wynn for Week 1 against Miami would be a pretty big deal. Backup Yodny Cajuste would be the first in line to take Wynn's spot at right tackle if he can't go next Sunday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
