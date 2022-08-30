Enzian Theater to host 'Bowie Week' of film screenings featuring the chameleonic rocker's best roles
The Enzian Theater is celebrating the impending release of the new David Bowie doc Moonage Dream with a week of Bowie-centric cinematic fare.
Yes, Moonage doesn't drop until Sept. 23 but the Maitland arthouse cinema is getting a head-start with a slate of films featuring Bowie's not-inconsiderable acting skills running from Sept. 9-16.
The schedule for 'Bowie Week' looks like this:
Sept. 9-14
Labyrinth
Bowie in goblin mode!
The Man Who Fell to Earth
Bowie portrays an alien, but also kind of just plays himself circa the 1970s.
Sept. 9-15
The Hunger
Bowie as a brooding vampire. Bauhaus in the opening!
Sept. 10-13
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Bowie plays a British POW, nothing glib to say about the WWII drama. (Ryuichi Sakamoto of Yellow Magic Orchestra is in the movie too for twice the musical muscle.)
Tickets are available for these screenings through the Enzian's website.
–
