Palmyra, VA

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Palmyra, VA
Virginia State
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
WSET

Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia

(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Augusta Free Press

Virginia ginseng harvest season begins Sept. 1

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announces that wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1. Wild American ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia, and VDACS is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest...
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

