Last group of 4,000 beagles removed from troubled breeding facilityB.R. ShenoyCumberland, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Virginia Lottery players win $8.7 million, defying odds
Virginia Lottery reported that players across the state won big in Wednesday afternoon's Pick 4 drawing, defying statistical odds.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Halloween 2022: Events, activities for family fun in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is upon us, and with the decreasing temperatures, shorter days, longer nights and death of most vegetation — comes a time of year commonly referred to as “spooky season.” According to Merriam-Webster, spooky, an adjective suggesting “spooks,” is any one thing that causes one to be frightened or frantic — […]
Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!
VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
Richmond senior in need of dentures describes last months as a 'nightmare'
The Richmond resident is in need of a new set of dentures after having his teeth removed and not being able to use the dentures he was given.
WSET
Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia
(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
It’s pawpaw season! Here are some tips for gathering the native, wild fruit
Pawpaws are an oblong-shaped fruit found exclusively in wet places, like riverbanks, and are only available at the end of summer.
Medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, harvesting season begins
Harvesting season for the medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, has begun, and with the season comes specific rules and regulations surrounding the collection of the threatened species.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ginseng harvest season begins Sept. 1
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announces that wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1. Wild American ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia, and VDACS is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest...
NBC12
Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
wfxrtv.com
Navy officer charged in girlfriend’s death ‘frustrated’ she refused abortion day before her body found in Virginia, records show
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Navy officer charged with murder in connection with his pregnant girlfriend’s death took her to an abortion clinic in Virginia Beach but she refused the procedure, according to an affidavit. Hours later, her body was found in Hanover County. Raquiah King’s...
