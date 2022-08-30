Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 1 2022
Sheridan and Tongue River had easy road wins, while Big Horn came up short at home. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 9th at home vs. Laramie at 6pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 9th at home vs. Glenrock at 6pm. Big...
Cheyenne East Posts Big 4A Road Win over Natrona
Cheyenne East turned in a solid effort on Friday night to get to 2-0 on the year as they dominated Natrona County on Friday night. It was a sloppy game for NC and East said, thank you very much. The Thunderbirds scored first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cam Hayes to Drew Jackson to make it 7-0. After a Natrona turnover, Jackson found the end zone from 2 yards out to increase the East lead to 14-0.
PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet
The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5.
Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: September 1-3, 2022
Sheridan and Big Horn competed at the Gillette Invitational, Tongue River was at the Greybull Invitational, and Arvada-Clearmont was on the road for a couple of games. The Lady Broncs went 2-4 at the Gillette Invitational, placing 4th in the bronze bracket. On Friday (September 2nd), Sheridan lost vs. 2A...
Glenrock Opens Season with Convincing Win over Kemmerer
Glenrock went back to their old form of running the football, the double wing in their season opener against Kemmerer on Friday, and the results were pretty good from the Herder point of view. Glenrock had a 1-2 punch of Logan Jones and Hayden Huyser and they gashed Kemmerer's defense multiple times. Jones and Huyser also found the end zone a couple of times too en route to a 36-6 win.
Friday Night, September 2, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scores
UNDATED – Here is your Friday Night, September 2, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 28-26, 25-21 Pool B=. Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24 Pool C=. Rapid City Christian def....
Area High School Football on KBBN – Anselmo-Merna vs Ansley/Litchfield
Tonight’s KBBN area 8 man football game of the week will feature a classic area showdown as Anselmo-Merna hosts Ansley/Litchfield. Both teams are searching for their first win of the season as Anselmo-Merna dropped their season opener to Twin Loup last week and Ansley/Litchfield fell to Ravenna. Central Nebraska’s Sports Source visited with both coaches this week about tonight’s matchup. Anselmo-Merna head coach Troy Gilligan said that, in spite of the loss, it was good for some of the younger players to just get a taste of what it’s like to play under the lights at the varsity level.
Laramie, WY
