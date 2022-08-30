Tonight’s KBBN area 8 man football game of the week will feature a classic area showdown as Anselmo-Merna hosts Ansley/Litchfield. Both teams are searching for their first win of the season as Anselmo-Merna dropped their season opener to Twin Loup last week and Ansley/Litchfield fell to Ravenna. Central Nebraska’s Sports Source visited with both coaches this week about tonight’s matchup. Anselmo-Merna head coach Troy Gilligan said that, in spite of the loss, it was good for some of the younger players to just get a taste of what it’s like to play under the lights at the varsity level.

LITCHFIELD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO