Lewisburg, WV

woay.com

Capito addresses West Virginia business leaders at WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where she participated in several events with business and community leaders. Senator Capito addressed the summit with the latest information from the US Senate and plans for West Virginia’s economic development.
ECONOMY
woay.com

86th annual Meeting and Business Summit held at the Greenbrier, over 82 sponsors come together to help West Virginia grow stronger

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort was filled with motivational speaking, leadership, and new opportunities for a three-day event. It’s the 86th annual Meeting and Business Summit. Hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that brings businesses and leaders from across the state together to network and share ideas.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Government
wvexplorer.com

2022 ginseng harvest season in West Virginia opens

MULLENS, W.Va. — Ginseng harvest season is open in West Virginia and will continue through Wednesday, November 30, according to the W.Va. Division of Forestry. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the herb’s last seeds grow, the hunter must, by law, plant them at the site where the root was taken. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
AGRICULTURE
woay.com

West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School won the...
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
POLITICS
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America's Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
CHARLESTON, WV
Atlas Obscura

10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia

The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
TRAVEL
Metro News

Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia

West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
legalreader.com

West Virginia Passes New Special Education Legislation for Schools

WV passes special needs legislation following classroom abuse cases. A $5 million settlement has been awarded to the families of four nonverbal special education students in West Virginia. The settlement comes in the aftermath of the families alleging abuse in the classroom and suing the county school system in Charleston. An open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management shows the settlement stemmed from a lawsuit against Horace Mann Middle School, specifically. The families had filed a lawsuit against the school last year accusing three employees – a teacher, Anthony Wilson (45), along with two teacher’s aides, Walter Pannel (71) and Lillian Barnham (65) – of abusive behavior.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY

How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the...
PHOTOGRAPHY

