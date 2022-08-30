Read full article on original website
woay.com
Capito addresses West Virginia business leaders at WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit
White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where she participated in several events with business and community leaders. Senator Capito addressed the summit with the latest information from the US Senate and plans for West Virginia’s economic development.
woay.com
86th annual Meeting and Business Summit held at the Greenbrier, over 82 sponsors come together to help West Virginia grow stronger
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Resort was filled with motivational speaking, leadership, and new opportunities for a three-day event. It’s the 86th annual Meeting and Business Summit. Hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that brings businesses and leaders from across the state together to network and share ideas.
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
woay.com
The Metaverse and the innovative Quest headset introduced to West Virginia at this year’s annual Meeting and Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is being introduced to the Meta Verse. The company Meta, formally known as Facebook, was in attendance at this year’s annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. They were just one of the companies showing off a future...
wvexplorer.com
2022 ginseng harvest season in West Virginia opens
MULLENS, W.Va. — Ginseng harvest season is open in West Virginia and will continue through Wednesday, November 30, according to the W.Va. Division of Forestry. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the herb’s last seeds grow, the hunter must, by law, plant them at the site where the root was taken. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
woay.com
West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School won the...
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces early bear hunting opportunities
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from September 3-11 and will open up in five additional counties on Oct. 1. The counties open to bear hunting with or without dogs from Sept. 3-11 include Logan, McDowell,...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
wfxrtv.com
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
Atlas Obscura
10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia
The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
Electric battery maker to locate factory in Taylor County, West Virginia
The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia.
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
legalreader.com
West Virginia Passes New Special Education Legislation for Schools
WV passes special needs legislation following classroom abuse cases. A $5 million settlement has been awarded to the families of four nonverbal special education students in West Virginia. The settlement comes in the aftermath of the families alleging abuse in the classroom and suing the county school system in Charleston. An open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management shows the settlement stemmed from a lawsuit against Horace Mann Middle School, specifically. The families had filed a lawsuit against the school last year accusing three employees – a teacher, Anthony Wilson (45), along with two teacher’s aides, Walter Pannel (71) and Lillian Barnham (65) – of abusive behavior.
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
WBOY
How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the...
