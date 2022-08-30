ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo dad to bike 200 miles to raise awareness of son’s condition

By Evan Anstey, Abby Fridmann, Chris Horvatits
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcJTE_0hb8cw5I00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Thursday, a local father will travel from Syracuse by bicycle in order to raise awareness of his son’s condition.

Anthony Parisi will make the 200-mile trek back home with a plan to average about 50 miles a day. This long journey is in honor of his four-year-old son, James, who has congenital muscular dystrophy.

James lacks a certain protein that helps with muscle development, his father told us on Wake Up. In order to help support his muscles, James uses a wheelchair.

You can hear more of their story in the video above.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Labor Day Weekend Events In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Labor Day weekend, there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, making the most of the unofficial “last weekend of the summer,” and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Mayer Brothers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, as summer comes to a close, an iconic Western New York business opens. Mayer Brothers continues to be one of the stops on everyone’s fall favorite destinations, and this year they’re celebrating a major milestone. Located in West Seneca, the cider mill is one of the oldest family-owned […]
WEST SENECA, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Binghamton Chamber#Tioga Downs#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
2 On Your Side

Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Even more growth ahead for GO Car Wash as it settles in to WNY

HAMBURG, N.Y. — GO Car Wash Management Co expects to build on a recent acquisition to grow its brand. The Denver-based car wash operator announced plans late last year plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Now, they’re adding local car wash sites.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers

The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy