Buffalo dad to bike 200 miles to raise awareness of son’s condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Thursday, a local father will travel from Syracuse by bicycle in order to raise awareness of his son’s condition.
Anthony Parisi will make the 200-mile trek back home with a plan to average about 50 miles a day. This long journey is in honor of his four-year-old son, James, who has congenital muscular dystrophy.
James lacks a certain protein that helps with muscle development, his father told us on Wake Up. In order to help support his muscles, James uses a wheelchair.
You can hear more of their story in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Progressive Dental to host free dental day
- Binghamton Chamber to host Job & Career Fair
- Mother and daughter pilots fly the Pacific together
- Oversight Committee reaches agreement to obtain Trump financial records
- Tioga Downs to host premiere harness racing championship
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0