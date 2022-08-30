ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio

A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
BAYONNE, NJ
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watchdog: Lottery officers at Thistledown cheated time sheets

A state watchdog said Ohio Lottery Commission officials at JACK Thistledown Racino received a combined $29,000 in wages and benefits for more than 600 hours they didn't actually work in a 1 1/2-month span. A lack of oversight at the North Randall racino contributed to the "repeated policy violations" of eight commission investigators and one supervisor, who were found to have falsified their time sheets, according to a Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, news release from the Office of the Ohio Inspector General.
NORTH RANDALL, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
CLEVELAND, OH
GreenMatters

Cleveland Beaches Contaminated From Lake Erie Sewage Overflow

Lake lifers, avid swimmers, and eager beachgoers in the state of Ohio are facing a crappy situation, to say the least. After severe rainstorms slammed the city of Cleveland on Monday Aug. 29, sewage began overflowing into Lake Erie. Now, beachgoers are facing rather unsettling — somewhat stinky — advisories, regarding potentially elevated E. coli levels in the waters surrounding Cleveland's Edgewater Beach.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023. The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day. The National Weather...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

