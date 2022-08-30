Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Day and Night Cereal Bar brings unique experience to Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — For most people, cereal is a breakfast food or a quick snack, but a new business in Ohio City is turning the popular treat into an experience. Day and Night Cereal Bar is a brand-new concept located at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Taste of the Browns returns in person hopes to feed hundreds of families in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24th Annual Taste of the Browns returns in-person with hopes to provide food to families in need in the Cleveland area. For the last 24 years, Taste of the Browns has helped to raise $2.8M with the money going towards the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
Watchdog: Lottery officers at Thistledown cheated time sheets
A state watchdog said Ohio Lottery Commission officials at JACK Thistledown Racino received a combined $29,000 in wages and benefits for more than 600 hours they didn't actually work in a 1 1/2-month span. A lack of oversight at the North Randall racino contributed to the "repeated policy violations" of eight commission investigators and one supervisor, who were found to have falsified their time sheets, according to a Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, news release from the Office of the Ohio Inspector General.
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
St. Rocco’s Festival canceled; How to still get food
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
cleveland19.com
New opiate treatment program at Lorain Correctional hopes to give inmates easy path to recovery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A story is worth listening to. “Started selling drugs to support my habit,” said Glenn Walker. Glenn Walker bravely sharing his struggles with addiction while championing the new opiate treatment program at the Lorain Correctional Institution. “Started to blame god but he shut that down...
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Beaches Contaminated From Lake Erie Sewage Overflow
Lake lifers, avid swimmers, and eager beachgoers in the state of Ohio are facing a crappy situation, to say the least. After severe rainstorms slammed the city of Cleveland on Monday Aug. 29, sewage began overflowing into Lake Erie. Now, beachgoers are facing rather unsettling — somewhat stinky — advisories, regarding potentially elevated E. coli levels in the waters surrounding Cleveland's Edgewater Beach.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
$540,000 settlement announced for 12 plaintiffs in Cleveland case connected to May 2020 protests after George Floyd's death
CLEVELAND — A settlement worth $540,000 has been announced in a case with 12 plaintiffs in Cleveland regarding the May 2020 protests that took place within the city in response to the death of George Floyd. Attorney Terry Gilbert said these plaintiffs were "innocent, peaceful protesters who were exercising...
Indictments handed down to 14 for their roles in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking organization
CLEVELAND — A 38-count indictment was handed down to to fourteen members of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The indictment alleged that the defendants participated...
cleveland19.com
The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023. The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day. The National Weather...
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
Cleveland Police find 16-year-old last seen Aug. 27
The Cleveland Division of Police has found a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 27 in a stolen gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra.
Comments / 0