roanokechowan.edu

Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers campus care food pantry

(AHOSKIE) Student workers on campus at Roanoke-Chowan Community College for the summer transformed a space into a new Waves Care Food Pantry. A campus-based initiative, the Waves Care Food Pantry is open to R-CCC students, as well as faculty and staff at the college. “With the help of our student...
AHOSKIE, NC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA, professor Stephenie Howard is hoping for barbers to be allies in speaking out against violence and has created an online survey to hear back from them. “Barbershops are resources in Black communities. It is where critical conversations are [happening],” said Howard. “They play an instrumental...
NORFOLK, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

