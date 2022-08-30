Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
NSU students get financial boost from seven-figure donation
The Landmark Foundation is giving Norfolk State University $1 million per year for the next five years. It's going towards need-based scholarships for students.
Want help paying for school? Don't leave scholarships on the table
"That's the beautiful thing about scholarships, it's never too early, and it's never too late," said Audra Jeffries with Chesapeake Public Schools.
Some Portsmouth schools to get a weapons detection system
The school board approved the purchase of one system for each middle and high school at a recent meeting.
roanokechowan.edu
Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers campus care food pantry
(AHOSKIE) Student workers on campus at Roanoke-Chowan Community College for the summer transformed a space into a new Waves Care Food Pantry. A campus-based initiative, the Waves Care Food Pantry is open to R-CCC students, as well as faculty and staff at the college. “With the help of our student...
Suffolk teacher in running for 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
A Suffolk teacher was surprised when he found out that he was selected as one of the eight in the running for the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Sentara unveils 3 new community clinics aimed to help the uninsured
NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare unveiled three new community clinics dedicated to helping Virginia's uninsured and underinsured. The newest clinic can be found on South Main Street in an apartment complex called "The Banks" in the Berkley area of the city. The clinic joins two others: an existing mobile...
Hampton University Marching Force performs in NYC at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — The Hampton University Marching Force performed at the U.S. Open in New York City on Wednesday. According to the university, the band performed as part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open. Hampton University President Darrell...
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA, professor Stephenie Howard is hoping for barbers to be allies in speaking out against violence and has created an online survey to hear back from them. “Barbershops are resources in Black communities. It is where critical conversations are [happening],” said Howard. “They play an instrumental...
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
New Sentara center could bring healing to a stricken community
As dignitaries gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a few yards away, paramedics and firefights gathered to rescue a woman near the Berkley supermarket. Placed on a gurney, the patient grabbed her head in an apparent indication of the source of pain.
Mary W. Jackson Center set to open Sept. 17 in Hampton
Opening day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will follow with special activities until 3 p.m. such as tours, food, and entertainment.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
13newsnow.com
Crowds visit Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend
People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer. the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Black and Missing Foundation tracks and advocates for families with missing children and adults
Two weeks after her stepfather reported her missing and a region-wide effort to find her was undertaken, Kadence S. Morrell, 15, of Norfolk, was safely located in Tolleson, Arizona. The Norfolk Police, FBI, and other officials have not announced why she left home, prompting her stepfather to call for help.
Three Norfolk Public Schools reopen after lockdowns from shots fired in nearby neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — Shots were fired right next to Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk Thursday morning, but it's not clear if anyone was hurt. A reporter who went to the scene at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Maltby Avenue said police officers in tactical gear were moving around some of the homes across from the school.
13newsnow.com
Amazon donates more than 1,000 backpacks to Chesapeake school
The backpacks were filled with school supplies. It's part of Amazon's "Global Month of Volunteering."
2 Norfolk women accused of trying to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women from Norfolk were arrested after they allegedly tried to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach. Alexis Williams, 22, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Natasha...
Mom noticed her child was acting differently. Then police charged her teacher.
Chesapeake elementary school teacher Janice Maw was arrested on August 30 on misdemeanor charges of assault and battery on two minors, court documents revealed.
Chesapeake special education teacher arrested for alleged assault and battery
Chesapeake police have arrested a special education teacher on two counts of assault and battery.
