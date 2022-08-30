Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month
KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
Kingsport Times-News
$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund
ABINGDON — The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long-term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of the Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
Kingsport Times-News
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will be holding its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Kingsport Times-News
Ceremony honors homeless who have died in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who have died in Kingsport over the last several years.
Kingsport Times-News
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week’s event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport
Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
Kingsport Times-News
Local officials receive requests for data from the 2020 presidential election
As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on...
Kingsport Times-News
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission approves $600,000 donation of Baby Doe settlement to drug-related causes
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement money the county received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan BOE looking at exam exemptions, $16.4M in ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to consider the spending of $16.4 million in remaining available ESSER...
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
Kingsport Times-News
Battle of Blountville highlights September's history happenings
There are plenty of history happenings in September for you to choose from, with the headliners being the Battle of Blountville and the Overmountain Muster at Fort Watauga.
Kingsport Times-News
WCSO arrests Chuckey man
CHUCKEY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Chuckey man Charles Garland on Tuesday. Garland is charged with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment after his involvement in two incidents, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Commission to vote on adopting new city flag
Johnson City Commissioners are set to vote on adopting a new city flag this week. That's right — Johnson City has its own flag, the current version of which has been in use since 1964. The current flag features a yellow border around a blue-green field that has a yellow horizontal stripe reading "Johnson City Tennessee" and a seal-type logo in the center surrounded by a yellow circle.
Kingsport Times-News
“The person she was” - Classmates gather in Wise to remember domestic violence victim
WISE — The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of their own. Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic...
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses
ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. Most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that offers the opportunity for qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Kingsport Times-News
Local tourism spending saw large jump in 2021
Tourism spending in Johnson City and Washington County increased by 30% last year according to a press release from Visit Johnson City, accounting for more than $65 million in additional spending compared to 2020. “We are blessed by growth and awareness of our tourism assets that give people more reasons...
Kingsport Times-News
Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
