WSFA
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms and downpours for the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday weekend will be rather typical of a late summer weather pattern. Scattered rain and storms will form each day due to the heat and humidity in place. Saturday and Sunday will again be warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will climb close to 90 degrees...
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
Alabama wants to make birth centers harder to open. Midwives and birth workers are pushing back.
A small band of midwives gathered beneath Montgomery, Ala.’s towering Mothers of Gynecology monument and a sky that threatened rain. The monument’s three sculpted metal figures, reaching 15 feet tall, honor Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, enslaved women who underwent painful gynecological surgeries in the 1840s at the hands of a white Alabama doctor, without consent or anesthesia.
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storm coverage trending higher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms chances rise in the afternoon and evening hours, diminishing in coverage through the night. Lows will hover in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
WSFA
Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
wvtm13.com
Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
WSFA
Prattville restaurant owner optimistic of reopening after fire
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Prattville business owner is on the road to recovery. Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe caught fire on the evening of Aug. 19 over an hour after closing. “I was already at home,” owner Michael Thompson said. “We closed at 7:30, and my...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
WSFA
Cooking with the GM: Best Chocolate Cake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)
WSFA
Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time, Hyundai will make electric cars in the United States, specifically in Alabama. “Being able to have the first Genesis electric vehicle being built right here in Montgomery is something we can all be very proud of,” said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
WSFA
Hwy. 14 in Elmore County reopens after crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash caused lanes in Elmore County to be blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the crash happened in the eastbound lane of Alabama 14 near the 167-mile marker. Google maps show the crash was located not far from Mehearg...
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
WSFA
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
Alabama wide receiver competition, injuries yield surprise starters
It did not take long after Jameson Williams began practicing for Alabama last year that Nick Saban knew the Ohio State transfer would be a “featured guy” in the Tide’s offense. The first year of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules yielded a ready-made star for Alabama’s offense...
tallasseetribune.com
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident
A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban explains why Alabama won't wear white helmets during his tenure
Nick Saban is not the kind of coach to shake up the uniforms, and during his radio show this week, the Alabama coach explained why he wouldn’t wear the alternate white helmets. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban are on the same page against white helmets. Alabama wore...
