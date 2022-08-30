ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

First Alert: Tracking rain, storms and downpours for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday weekend will be rather typical of a late summer weather pattern. Scattered rain and storms will form each day due to the heat and humidity in place. Saturday and Sunday will again be warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will climb close to 90 degrees...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama wants to make birth centers harder to open. Midwives and birth workers are pushing back.

A small band of midwives gathered beneath Montgomery, Ala.’s towering Mothers of Gynecology monument and a sky that threatened rain. The monument’s three sculpted metal figures, reaching 15 feet tall, honor Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, enslaved women who underwent painful gynecological surgeries in the 1840s at the hands of a white Alabama doctor, without consent or anesthesia.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Rain and storm coverage trending higher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms chances rise in the afternoon and evening hours, diminishing in coverage through the night. Lows will hover in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s. She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then. “I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”
TUSKEGEE, AL
wvtm13.com

Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama

HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville restaurant owner optimistic of reopening after fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Prattville business owner is on the road to recovery. Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe caught fire on the evening of Aug. 19 over an hour after closing. “I was already at home,” owner Michael Thompson said. “We closed at 7:30, and my...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time, Hyundai will make electric cars in the United States, specifically in Alabama. “Being able to have the first Genesis electric vehicle being built right here in Montgomery is something we can all be very proud of,” said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County

7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery school devastated by flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hwy. 14 in Elmore County reopens after crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash caused lanes in Elmore County to be blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the crash happened in the eastbound lane of Alabama 14 near the 167-mile marker. Google maps show the crash was located not far from Mehearg...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Bicyclist killed in traffic accident

A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
ECLECTIC, AL

