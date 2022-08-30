ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Insider ranks Braves as having No. 1 MLB core

The defending-champion Atlanta Braves lost former NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason but don't appear to have missed a beat this summer. They currently hold a comfortable edge for the top NL wild card spot, are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East and are among the top contenders for 2022 World Series title.
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
FOX Sports

Dodgers open 3-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (73-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-40, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -164, Padres +139; over/under is...
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
ClutchPoints

Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies

In case you missed it, Spencer Strider has been lighting up the competition for the Atlanta Braves. The rookie right-hander has been electric for the team this season. His ability to get batters swinging at air has been one of the key catalysts for Atlanta’s bounce back this season. For most of the season, Strider […] The post Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com

2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule, Results & TV Information

The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday, Feb. 25, with a road matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marks a fourth year in a row in which the Dodgers will not open Cactus League play against their Camelback Ranch co-tenant Chicago White Sox. In 2020, the Dodgers started their Spring Training schedule against the San Francisco Giants, and last year they were on the road to face the Oakland Athletics.
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Friday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 130 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .222 batting average with a .586...
#Diamondbacks#Dfs#Phillies
numberfire.com

Trea Turner sitting for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Turner will move to the bench on Friday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Gallo...
