Insider ranks Braves as having No. 1 MLB core
The defending-champion Atlanta Braves lost former NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason but don't appear to have missed a beat this summer. They currently hold a comfortable edge for the top NL wild card spot, are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East and are among the top contenders for 2022 World Series title.
Brian Snitker provides update on Ronald Acuña, who was reinserted back into lineup
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Brian Snitker inserted Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup on Wednesday night, batting leadoff against the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first game action for the dynamic Acuña since August 26 as the 24-year-old outfielder has been battling soreness in his right knee.
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Dodgers open 3-game series with the Padres
San Diego Padres (73-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-40, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -164, Padres +139; over/under is...
Phillies Acquire Right-Handed Pitcher from Blue Jays
The Phillies bolstered their pitching depth on Wednesday morning with the addition of 31-year-old right-hander Vinny Nittoli.
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies
In case you missed it, Spencer Strider has been lighting up the competition for the Atlanta Braves. The rookie right-hander has been electric for the team this season. His ability to get batters swinging at air has been one of the key catalysts for Atlanta’s bounce back this season. For most of the season, Strider […] The post Spencer Strider cements status as NL’s top rookie with bonkers Braves strikeout record vs. Rockies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/2/2022
The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field this weekend. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick. The Yankees come into this series struggling and seeing what once was a spectacular...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Iffy on Pitchers Joining World Baseball Classic Roster
Getting to represent your country in your respective sport is the highest honor an athlete can achieve. When you grow up wanting to become a pro athlete, the last thing you expect is to be given such an opportunity. An opportunity that is so rare it’s hard to think of...
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule, Results & TV Information
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule begins Saturday, Feb. 25, with a road matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marks a fourth year in a row in which the Dodgers will not open Cactus League play against their Camelback Ranch co-tenant Chicago White Sox. In 2020, the Dodgers started their Spring Training schedule against the San Francisco Giants, and last year they were on the road to face the Oakland Athletics.
Austin Wynns sitting Friday for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 130 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .222 batting average with a .586...
Trea Turner sitting for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Turner will move to the bench on Friday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Gallo...
