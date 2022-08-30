Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Fairmount Temple service to recognize David Mark Berger
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where David Mark Berger and his parents Dorothy and Dr. Benjamin Berger were members, will honor the fallen weightlifter with a special sermon from Rabbi Joshua Caruso during the weekly Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 2. The in-person service at 23737 Fairmount Blvd.,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hopwood’s abstract art exhibit at Mandel JCC
Chester Township artist Karen Hopwood’s artwork is on display in the atrium of the Mandel Jewish Community Center through Oct. 3. The exhibit is free and open to the community. Hopwood experiment with colors and textures, combining them with different mediums to see how they interact, according to a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lyndhurst man’s artwork becomes treasured gifts to family
When Marvin Lockman’s friends and family have a birthday or anniversary, they know exactly who to turn to for a painting of their favorite beloved characters. The 89-year-old artist spent most of his working life making graphic art, and now in his retirement he creates compositions of Disney and other cartoon characters to give away to family.
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF-USA honors Harlan Diamond for lifetime of service, generosity
Harlan Diamond, the former president of Executive Caterers at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights, was honored with the Jewish National Fund-USA’s 2022 Tree of Life award for his lifetime of philanthropy, including support of the state of Israel. During the Aug. 28 awards dinner at Landerhaven, family members, community members and leaders of the Jewish National Fund-USA came forward to discuss the difference Diamond has made in so many lives over the decades, as well as the impact his philanthropy has had in helping JNF-USA meet its mission to support the state of Israel. This is his second time receiving the award, having first done so in 2006.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Roizen, Linneman to discuss new book Sept. 9
Dr. Michael Roizen and Albert Ratner will be at The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 9 with Peter Linneman joining virtually to discuss the trio’s upcoming book, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”. Roizen, the first chief wellness officer at Cleveland Clinic,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC to honor athletes, coaches killed in 1972 Olympic Games in Munich
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host a free community-wide program to honor the memories of weightlifter David Mark Berger of Shaker Heights and the other 10 Israeli athletes and coaches who were killed in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The program, which commemorates 50 years since the tragedy,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Levin Group secures financing for Northern Ohio Blanket Mills project
Levin Group, Inc. was granted construction financing from Citizen’s Bank, with a tax credit from PNC for the residential area of the Northern Ohio Blanket Mills, according to a news release. The Blanket Mills Project is a reuse project that will turn the largest vacant property in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood into 60 multi-family housing units.
Cleveland Jewish News
Princess meet, greet at Grand Times Sept. 10
Grand Times at Eton Chagrin Boulevard’s princess meet and greet will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere, in honor of grandparents day. Local vendors, along with photo opportunities, crafts and music will all be available. For more information, visit etonchagrinblvd.com/grandtimes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vainberg, Eugenia
Eugenia Vainberg, beloved mother of Maria (Jonathan) Litt and Alex (Sheila Dutta) Luchenitser. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Stephanie Koh) Litt, David (Erin O’Brien) Litt, Michael Litt, Lia Luchenitser and Ben Luchenitser. Devoted sister of Mifa Bobritsky. Eugenia’s creative spirit, keen intelligence, insatiable thirst for knowledge, and unconditional kindness will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pastor prayed for teen’s return
It’s important, I think, that David’s family and synagogue know that there were people they have never met, praying for them. (“Beachwood police ask for help in finding missing teen,” cjn.org) No matter what vocabulary we use for “God,” we are all one and we are...
Cleveland Jewish News
New York’s hottest restaurant is Chef Michael Solomonov’s most Israeli establishment yet
(New York Jewish Week) — It’s 95 degrees and a blazingly humid summer evening on the roof of the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the open kitchen at the trendy new restaurant Laser Wolf has the air feeling even hotter than steamy Wythe Avenue down below. According...
Cleveland Jewish News
VeloSano to raise money for brain cancer treatment
Cleveland Clinic’s VeloSano fundraising initiative will host its annual Bike to Cure on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. This year’s event will raise money for brain cancer treatment efforts, which are being studied and tested at the Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute. Dr. Daniel Silver, research assistant professor...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Speechless’ after mayor’s response
Upon reading the response by Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns to The Plain Dealer expose on the way Beachwood purchases its engineering services, I was left speechless. Berns was adamant that “… the work by GPD has been outstanding while being fairly and comparatively priced …,” but at the same time admitting that these services are not competitively bid.
