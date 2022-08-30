ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

ASU to battle Miles College in Labor Day Classic Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge the Miles College Golden Bears this weekend in a nationally televised season opener called the Labor Day Classic. The Hornets beat the Golden Bears 14-13 when the two HBCUs met last September. ASU fans are encouraged to wear white...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

UAB defeats Alabama A&M 59-0 in first game of Bryant Vincent era

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first game of the Bryant Vincent era, UAB made a statement at Protective Stadium on September 1. The Blazers scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to a whopping 59-0 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Blazers accounted for four touchdowns...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Faulkner set to take on Point in season opener Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will take on the Point Skyhawks in their second game of the 2022 football season. The Eagles will make the nearly 80-mile trip to Valley for the match. The Eagles defeated the Skyhawks 45-14 in their most recent matchup last fall. DATE: Saturday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tide to open 2022 at home against Utah State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to open the 2022 football season against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday. It will be just the third meeting of the teams, the last happening in 2005. The Tide owns both wins in the series. Head coach Nick Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend. With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Carver-Montgomery shuts out Park Crossing for region win

Carver-Montgomery took control early and cruised to victory Thursday night to earn a 31-0 win over Park Crossing at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Wolverines (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 2) scored three times in their first 12 offensive plays. Three of quarterback Christian Johnson’s first four completions went for touchdowns, and running back Antonio Trone broke the 100-yard rushing mark on his fourth carry.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Charlie Goode’s blocked punt powers UAB to rout of Alabama A&M

Already leading from a nifty and shifty 19-yard touchdown run by Jermaine Brown Jr. on the opening drive game, the UAB special teams unit felt like getting in on the fun. Following a three-and-out on Alabama A&M’s first offensive series of the game, reserve linebacker Charlie Goode hit the field for the first collegiate play of his career and found the slimmest of openings within the line of scrimmage.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. Alabama A&M TV info, key matchups

LINE: UAB at -35 THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE. If the Blazers are prepared for another successful season on the Southside. A dominating performance lends credibility to an experienced team under new but similar leadership following the retirement of former head coach Bill Clark. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR. 1. Too...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee, new head coach set for the Red Tails Classic on Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University will open its 2022 football season with the Red Tails Classic, a matchup of two historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, that will be broadcasted to a national audience. Reginald Ruffin hopes to take his Golden Tigers into the lockerroom with his first...
TUSKEGEE, AL
Bham Now

5 Labor Day weekend events + college football—Sept. 2-5

Grab your megaphone + pompoms… college football season has officially begun and it’s time to cheer on your favorite team this Labor Day weekend. Yep, we have a long weekend ahead to celebrate, too. Read on for what’s happening around Birmingham, September 2-5. (Psst! UAB’s first game of the season is Thursday, September 1 at 7PM!)
BIRMINGHAM, AL

