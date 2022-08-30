MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend. With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.

