Little Rock, AR

Sesame Street Live: Elmo and friends making their way to Simmons Bank Arena

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Elmo and friends will be making their way to the Little Rock metro this November.

Arena officials announced Tuesday that the Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic show is coming to the Simmons Bank Arena Friday, November 4 at 4 p.m. If you happen to miss out the first night, there will also be two additional shows Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $17 to $57.

For more information on the show and ticket sales, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .

