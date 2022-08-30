Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Chamber Update
The Chamber board is accepting applications to fill a board vacancy. Chamber members interested are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Stop by our office at 1516 Main Street to pick up a Board of Directors application or contact the office to have one forwarded to you.
Lassen County News
LMUD Customer Appreciation Day
The Lassen Municipal Utility District invites the public to lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8t as it celebrates you, the customers and community it so proudly serves. This year, lunch will be served at LMUD’s the future home at 50 N. Gay St., (the former Bank of America building.)
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
The pep band is looking for new members this year. The band performs at football games and assemblies. See coach Wade in the Music Room 741 during passing periods to sign up. Stop by the ASB office and purchase an ASB sticker to get into games, dances and other activities at a lower price.
Lassen County News
Study finds California students risk being left behind in the country’s tech future
CodeWizardsHQ, a provider of coding classes for kids and teens, has carried out a comprehensive study and identified the most and least progressive states when it comes to access and enrollment to computer science courses. Given the significance of computer science in the modern world, not having access to courses such as coding can put children at a significant disadvantage to their peers when it comes to opportunities when they are older. The study revealed that there are significant disparities based on the location and profiles of students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County News
SPD welcomes new officer
The Susanville Police Department offers congratulations to Police Officer Michael Mai, who was sworn in by Chief Ryan Cochran, late last month at a small ceremony at the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement on the department’s Facebook page, “We are very excited to have Officer Mai join our...
Lassen County News
BLM donates fire engine to Standish-Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department
The Bureau of Land Management has transferred ownership of a wildland fire engine to the Standish-Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department, a small Lassen County department often called upon to assist the BLM with wildfires on public lands near small communities. BLM Eagle Lake Field Office Manager Emily Ryan said transfer of...
Lassen County News
Lassen County Behavioral Health Advisory Board meets Monday, Sept. 12
The Lassen County Behavioral Health Advisory Board announced it will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in person at 221 S. Roop St. or via Zoom. Items on the agenda include approval of the minutes of the August 2022 meeting; public comment; advisory board bylaws; Care Court; COVID-19; department report; cultural competence; housing; Judy’s House; board report; Lassen Community College; suicide prevention; CAMHPRO; Susanville Police Department; Lassen County Sheriff’s Office; and consideration of future agenda items.
Lassen County News
Lassen County Arts Council announces fall events
Sept 1 – Oct. 15 — Mixed Art Exhibit featuring Randy Panfillo, Camille Jauregui and Sara Filce. An artists’ reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Saturday, Sept. 10 — Mural Tour, hosted by local historian Janet Corey. Optional items to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lassen County News
California Common Cause’s Key pro-democracy bills passed with bi-partisan support, await governor’s signature
Two key pro-democracy bills sponsored by California Common Cause have passed through the legislature and now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. SB 1439 helps end pay-to-play politics at the local level and SB 459 requires more transparency from well-funded special interests when they lobby state leaders during peak periods of the legislative process.
Lassen County News
CHP launches Labor Day DUI enforcement campaign
Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. The California Highway Patrol wants to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely and will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend.
Lassen County News
SPD conducts crosswalk safety enforcement
The Susanville Police Department conducted a traffic safety enforcement operation on Wednesday, Aug. 31 targeting drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Officers issued 15 traffic citations and conducted more than 26 traffic stops. The SPD focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors such as speeding, distracted drivers, along with failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lassen County News
A Midwest transplant family hopes their daughter’s transplant journey brings attention to PKD Awareness Day, Sept. 4
September is a noteworthy month for the Payne Family of Michigan. Sept. 4 is Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day and the entire month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. While these awareness-raising days may not seem to be related, they are completely intertwined for this family who was dealt the blow of both kidney disease and liver cancer with their firstborn daughter.
Lassen County News
Jury convicts pair of attempted murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter
The Lassen County District Attorney’s Office announces convictions regarding a March incident at Rocky Crest Mobile Home Park. According to the DA’s statement, “After nearly a full week of testimony, evidence, attorney arguments, and deliberations, a jury reached verdicts on Aug. 26, convicting Terry Allen Decutler, Jr. of attempted murder, personal use and intentional discharge of a firearm, assault with a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. The same jury also convicted Keshaun Donzale Hattley of attempted voluntary manslaughter, personal use of a weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.
Comments / 0