ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County to decide on extension of rental assistance program

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AINle_0hb8abir00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County could vote Tuesday to extend the county’s rental assistance program.

The program is currently set to close on Sept. 30, but the county commission is considering opening another round.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The American Rescue Act has allocated more than $50 million to struggling renters across Central Florida.

Channel 9 will have a crew covering the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Application window closing for Brevard County emergency rental assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to apply for the first phase of emergency rental assistance in Brevard County. The first phase of the Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA1) will stop accepting applications as of Wednesday. The county said its Housing and Human Services department will use the month of September to finish processing applications before a second round of funding will become available in October.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County getting electric buses

Florida is expanding its purchase of electric transit and school buses statewide through funding made available from a national 2016-era EPA Volkswagen settlement. Of the state’s $166 million allotment, more than $68 million was awarded to 13 counties to purchase electric transit buses. More than $57 million was awarded to purchase 218 electric school buses in seven counties.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

2 found dead in Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman were found dead in an Orlando home Friday night, according to officers. Police said they responded to a well-being check at the house on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? |...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Central Florida#Cox Media Group#Eyewitness News
fox35orlando.com

Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer

An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
click orlando

Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world. During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort

A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Pam Gould Provides Free Medical Services to the Uninsured

For over 30 years, Pam Gould has created community partnerships and programs to improve daily life for Central Floridians. As CEO of Shepherd’s Hope, she is powering the non-profit’s impact, providing free life-saving medical services to uninsured and under-insured individuals and families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. In 2021, through Shepherd’s Hope, $17 million of healthcare services were provided to individuals in the healthcare crisis.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
107K+
Followers
122K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy