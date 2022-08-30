Orange County to decide on extension of rental assistance program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County could vote Tuesday to extend the county’s rental assistance program.

The program is currently set to close on Sept. 30, but the county commission is considering opening another round.

The American Rescue Act has allocated more than $50 million to struggling renters across Central Florida.

