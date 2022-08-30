Read full article on original website
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked
Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
Gamespot
Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)
While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
FIFA・
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Gamespot
Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September
Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Gamespot
New On Netflix In September 2022: Cobra Kai Season 5, Hunter X Hunter And Other Classic Animes
Netflix is getting even bigger in September, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. On September 9, Cobra Kai comes back for Season 5. A synopsis for the season reads: "As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat." Netflix released some images from the upcoming batch of seasons in August, and if they're anything to go by, the karate family drama is kicking and chopping things up several notches. Season 4 ended with the conclusion of the All Valley Tournament, and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is looking to expand his Cobra Kai empire by trying to make his style of karate the only game in town.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle. According to...
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Gamespot
Amazing Fantasy #1000 - Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power...
Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power... last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 09/01/22 09:28PM View full history. The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to...
Gamespot
Gamespot
What Sets The Callisto Protocol Apart From Dead Space--And Why Surprises Are The Name Of The Game
In just a few months, we'll finally get our hands on The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space from that game's original creator, Glen Schofield, and his team at Striking Distance. GameSpot had the chance to chat with Schofield about not only what makes The Callisto Protocol a distinct and unique beast compared to the Dead Space games, but also how Schofield's approach to game direction has evolved and how Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol are a reflection of Schofield himself.
Gamespot
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular Event Returns In September
Niantic is bringing back Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event from 10 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 12 local time. The Psychic Spectacular events have always featured Psychic-type Pokemon, and this upcoming one will be no exception. September's event will feature Deoxys and Mega Alakazam. A new Shiny Elgyem will also be making its first debut ever in Pokemon Go.
Gamespot
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
MLB・
Gamespot
Avengers Directors' New TV Show Is Now The Second Most Expensive Ever, After LOTR - Report
A new report has shone a light on Citadel, the new TV series from The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo that's being made for Amazon Studios and the problems it is reportedly facing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "differences in vision" have contributed to about half the creative team...
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More
The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.
