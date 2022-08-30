ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked

Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
Gamespot

Every Free Game For Xbox, PlayStation, PC, And Switch (September 2022)

While gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds of games out there that come as perks with services on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. We've rounded up all of the free games (or free with subscriptions) that you can play now. We'll continue to keep this list updated weekly.
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
Gamespot

Mario Kart Tour To Remove Gacha System In September

Mario Kart Tour's gacha elements are getting removed, according to a tweet by the game's official account. Starting in late September, all pipes that can be fired by rubies will receive the axe and will no longer be available. Pipes are packages players can "fire" in order to receive karts,...
Gamespot

New On Netflix In September 2022: Cobra Kai Season 5, Hunter X Hunter And Other Classic Animes

Netflix is getting even bigger in September, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. On September 9, Cobra Kai comes back for Season 5. A synopsis for the season reads: "As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat." Netflix released some images from the upcoming batch of seasons in August, and if they're anything to go by, the karate family drama is kicking and chopping things up several notches. Season 4 ended with the conclusion of the All Valley Tournament, and the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is looking to expand his Cobra Kai empire by trying to make his style of karate the only game in town.
Gamespot

The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?

The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Gamespot

Amazing Fantasy #1000 - Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power...

Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power... last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 09/01/22 09:28PM View full history. The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to...
Gamespot

What Sets The Callisto Protocol Apart From Dead Space--And Why Surprises Are The Name Of The Game

In just a few months, we'll finally get our hands on The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space from that game's original creator, Glen Schofield, and his team at Striking Distance. GameSpot had the chance to chat with Schofield about not only what makes The Callisto Protocol a distinct and unique beast compared to the Dead Space games, but also how Schofield's approach to game direction has evolved and how Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol are a reflection of Schofield himself.
Gamespot

How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect

Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Gamespot

Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular Event Returns In September

Niantic is bringing back Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event from 10 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 12 local time. The Psychic Spectacular events have always featured Psychic-type Pokemon, and this upcoming one will be no exception. September's event will feature Deoxys and Mega Alakazam. A new Shiny Elgyem will also be making its first debut ever in Pokemon Go.
Gamespot

The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
Gamespot

The Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available Now: Series S Consoles, Games, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X has quickly established itself as a great place for frugal gamers. Game Pass is the main draw for folks on a budget--providing access to hundreds of games for just a few bucks a month--but constant sales and promotions make it easy to find a cheap new game without needing to be part of the service.
