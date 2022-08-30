Read full article on original website
Phyllis A. Currie
Phyllis A. Currie, 84, of Superior, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Warba, MN on Nov. 16, 1937, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Herring) Lind. She graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1956.
Auto racing: Mars captures Silver 1000 Late Model title Thursday night in Proctor
PROCTOR — Jimmy Mars returned to a place he loves, the Twin Ports, and does what the driver from Menomonie, Wisconsin, does best. Mars held off another driver with a similar pedigree, Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wisconsin, to win the 40-lap Late Model feature at the 50th annual Silver 1000 Thursday, Sept. 1, at Halvor Lines Speedway in Superior.
Thomas Germann Sr.
April 6, 1957 - Aug. 27, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Thomas Germann Sr., 65, Gordon, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 27, in St. Mary’s Medical Center . Arrangements by Solon Springs Funeral Home.
Celebrate the bounty at Duluth's Harvest Festival
DULUTH — If you’re in the market for foods, farms and farmers markets, Lake Superior Harvest Festival has got you covered. The family-friendly event is on, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bayfront Festival Park. Expect live music by Woodblind and Jen...
Prep softball: Superior's Emma Raye headed to Northwestern
SUPERIOR — Superior standout Emma Raye is headed to Northwestern University to play softball after she graduates in spring. Raye announced her decision on Twitter Wednesday saying the opportunity to play for the Wildcats was "a true blessing." Raye, the Wisconsin Division 1 Player of the Year in 2022,...
Superior Elks to host open house
SUPERIOR — The Superior Elks Lodge 403 will open its doors to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Visitors can tour the historic brownstone building at 1503 Belknap St., stop at informational booths detailing the organization’s involvement in the community and enjoy live music by Born Too Late. There will be desserts, refreshments, drawings and door prizes.
Prep roundup: Esko starts 2022 season with rout of Denfeld
DULUTH — Esko pulled away from Duluth Denfeld in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to take a 33-0 halftime lead and an eventual 53-0 win. The Eskomos (1-0), coming off a state semifinal appearance in 2021, will host Mora next Friday, while Denfeld travels to Cloquet. Northwestern 46,...
Douglas County panel funds organizations for 2023
SUPERIOR — Fewer requests for funding and stable operating expenses made it easier for the Douglas County land and development committee to accommodate requests to pay for for economic development, 4-H, the fairgrounds and animal shelter, and the Douglas County Historical Society. The committee awarded a total of $125,000:
Goats graze in Brule River State Forest to thwart invasive buckthorn
BRULE — Some goats were watching a big, black nanny goat as she struggled to push over a tall bush of buckthorn. But when the bush got down to their level, they pounced. It was a goat stampede to get to the lush leaves that had been out of their reach before.
Douglas County, city of Superior offices close for Labor Day
SUPERIOR — Douglas County and city of Superior offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. The American Lung Association is offering vouchers valued between $300 and $6,000 to qualifying homeowners to retrofit or replace non-EPA certified wood stoves with new, cleaner burning devices. The application and instructions are available at douglascountywi.org under the "News" tab.
Superior to celebrate Pride, Labor Day
SUPERIOR — The city celebrates Pride and Labor Day after Fourth of July festivities were canceled by the weather July 4. The Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car Show, concerts, kids' activities, a drag show, a silent auction, vendors and fireworks all take place at the Barker’s Island Festival Park on Monday, Sept. 5.
Superior man sentenced for 'drug-induced rampage' through Twin Ports
MADISON — A Superior man who went on a one-person crime spree in the Twin Ports last October was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 10 years in prison and three years supervised release. Cody Walker-Nelson, 31, told District Judge William Conley that Oct. 1 was “the worst day...
Man's body found near Barker's Island Marina
SUPERIOR — A Minnesota man's body was found floating near a slip at the Barker’s Island Marina on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report. Superior Fire Department personnel who responded estimated Samuel Clark, 60, of Le Sueur, Minnesota, had been in the...
Douglas County area golf scores for Sept. 2
Standings: Korich/Matheson, 80.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 76.5; Kurkkinen/T. Henning/P. Chialastri, 76; Sislo/Carlson, 74; Braman/Braman, 74; Nelson/Pendelton, 70.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 69.5; McIvor/West, 67.5; B. Jardine/K. Nelson, 67.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 67; St. George/Gulbrandson, 65; McLean/Darker, 63; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 61; Kangas/Hensen, 61; Hickock/Craig, 52.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 31.5. Low men's scores: B. Jardine,...
Classes begin for Douglas County students
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Students boarded buses and greeted teachers Thursday, Sept. 1, the first day of class for the 2022-23 school year. In the Superior School District, the new year brings with it a cellphone ban for students in elementary and middle schools and restrictions on visitors at all schools.
Students take first step to fill labor gap in Superior
SUPERIOR — The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board and Northwood Technical College recently celebrated the graduation of the 2022 cohort of machine tool basics students. “The machine tool basics program was created in partnership with Northwood Technical College after meeting with industry leaders in the Superior area to address...
Travel Superior bows out of tourism promotion
SUPERIOR — The tourism entity of the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce is taking a step back from promoting tourism in the area. Travel Superior announced Wednesday, Aug. 31, that it notified city leadership and members of the Tourism Development Commission that it is declining $40,000 in funding to help Travel Superior operate the Visitor Center in the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.
Prep football: Mistakes cost Superior again
SUPERIOR — Superior struggled again with early mistakes and turnovers again in 41-7 loss to Menomonie Friday at the NBC Spartan Complex. After a first down on the Spartans’ opening drive by senior running back Jack Rivord, quarterback Carson Gotelaere was picked off by the Mustangs’ Charlie Morning near midfield.
Yellowjackets report: UWS women unable to withstand Auggies in opener
SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior bent but didn't break until late. Despite facing 22 shots, 11 of them on target, it took a 69-minute goal from Augsburg's Samantha Meyer to net the visiting Auggies a 2-1 non-conference women's soccer victory in the first regular-season game of the year for both teams on Saturday, Sept. 1.
