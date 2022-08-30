ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

New Details on Carolina Forest Shooting Involving Mother and 2 Children

Horry County Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Centennial Circle in Carolina Forest yesterday afternoon. The incident happened around 6:00am in the area off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified three victims as 42-year-old Laura Moberley and her two children 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily. All three were found dead inside their home after police responded to a welfare check request.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfmynews2.com

Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting

A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Practice#Shooting#Violent Crime
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
wbtw.com

Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
SCIENCE
live5news.com

Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old SC boy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen with medical conditions. Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road, deputies say. He was last seen wearing blue...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: How the point system works in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from “careless […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy