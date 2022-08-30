ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder charge over woman found dead in Haydock house

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, has been charged with one count of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brighton: Man dies suddenly six weeks after serious assault

A man has died six weeks after he suffered a serious assault. Anthony Barrigan, 44, suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment after being attacked in Windsor Street, Brighton, on 18 June. He was discharged and moved to Birmingham to continue his recovery. Sussex Police said Mr Barrigan died unexpectedly on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9

The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock

A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dylan Price: Man arrested a year after teen found dead on road

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old on a country road last year. Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle in Shropshire last September. A post-mortem examination revealed his injuries to be consistent with a being hit by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US Air Force employee in court after biker killed in Norfolk

A US Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist due to careless driving. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash at Southery, near Downham Market in Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market, appeared at Westminster Magistrates'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Tributes to loving father killed in crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death

Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 90, stabbed wife to quieten her, Old Bailey hears

A 90-year-old man accused of trying to murder his unwell wife told a court he stabbed her to "quieten her down" after she woke him up one night. Edward Turpin allegedly lost patience with caring for Joan Turpin, also 90, at their home in Orpington, south-east London. The Old Bailey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Diver dies after being injured at Stornoway Harbour

A diver has died after being injured at Stornoway Harbour on the Isle of Lewis. The emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 19:15 on Wednesday. Police Scotland said the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead while he was being taken to Stornoway's Western Isles Hospital. A spokesman said:...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lilia Valutyte: Funeral held for Boston stabbing victim

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Mourners gathered near St Botolph's Church in the Lincolnshire town to watch her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

