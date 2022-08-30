Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Should The Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points In September?
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. There are two things weighing on the market which is why it is in a poor mood. First, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.28%. Now, if rates stay at this level, I think the Fed should just raise rates 100 basis points on September 21st and get it over with because market rates have risen dramatically.
Markets Insider
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, analysts from Bank of America said.
ValueWalk
How Will The Chip Ban Affect Nvidia’s Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) have been directed by the U.S. government to stop the sales of their latest data center and enterprise chips, specifically the A100 and H100 chips. These chips have a number of different uses including AI, enterprise, networking, and cloud. Nvidia’s stock fell in after-hours trading,...
ValueWalk
Three Strategies For Investors Who Want To Follow The “Smart Money”
The latest data on hedge funds‘ second-quarter holdings came out in mid-August, but the analysis of those positions continues. According to 13F filings from some of the largest hedge funds, managers are shifting back toward growth stocks, although they remain more tilted toward value than has been typical over the last several years.
ValueWalk
Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) continued to witness strong revenue growth during the quarter, with total revenue surging by 56%. The company had initially guided $512 million in revenue, but final revenue came in at $535 million handily beating estimates. Earnings per share also come in significantly higher at 36 cents per share, versus an estimate of 28 cents from management. The stock fell early trading after results were released.
ValueWalk
Markets Play A Cat And Mouse Game
S&P 500 dicey premarket upswing fizzled out right after the open, volume picked up, and market breadth correspondigly deteriorated. Bonds confirmed, and the higher yields didn‘t even send the dollar much upwards. Together with the sea of red in commodities and precious metals, this smacks of deleveraging, still of...
ValueWalk
Could Nike Stock be Oversold, But Still Overvalued?
Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock is approaching its 52-week low made in July. That’s presenting an interesting dilemma for investors. On the one hand, if the stock holds the July lows as a support level, a technical case can be made that NKE stock is oversold. On the other hand, a...
ValueWalk
Punch & Associates Discloses 12% Stake In Pzena And Objects To Privatization Offer
Discusses the offer, Punch’s response and ownership trends over the previous 10 years. On Thursday afternoon post-market close, boutique investment advisory firm Punch & Associates filed a Schedule 13D with the SEC for New York based firm, Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) objecting to a privatisation offer put forth by management.
ValueWalk
These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Penny Stocks Of 2022 (So Far)
Penny stocks are shares that usually trade at $5 or less. These stocks are mostly of small companies that usually trade over-the-counter (OTC). Some penny stocks, however, do trade on primary exchanges. These stocks are a popular way to earn quick and big returns, but it is not without risks as these stocks are extremely volatile.
ValueWalk
Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy For Q4?
Consumer retail names have had a tough 2022 so far, with soaring inflation and falling household spending combining to create the perfect storm, and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been no exception. The well-known consumer electronics store has had to watch its shares fall 50% from the dizzying heights they reached...
ValueWalk
A Shifting Market With Problematic Data
This week’s housing industry news showed a continued deceleration in mortgage applications, the first increase in time on market in more than two years and a troubling report on mortgage denial rates for Black homebuyers. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.66%...
ValueWalk
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Mounting headwinds are cutting into business for PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH) and its competitor V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) alike. Along with ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, these companies are facing a growing headwind from the dollar. The dollar index is at the highest level in 20 years and on track to move even higher. The pace of inflation in the U.S. has the FOMC on track to hike rates by 150 bps by the end of the year and that will strengthen the dollar even more than it already is.
ValueWalk
How Inflation Is Affecting The Popularity Of Gold
Inflation has been increasing since the onset of the pandemic. In 2020, inflation rose over 9%, the fastest pace the United States has experienced since 1981 when inflation was at its highest. Consumer prices are on the rise with the food index increasing 10.9%, the energy index increasing 32.9%, and...
ValueWalk
The Fed Doubles Down On ‘Hawkish’ Policy at Jackson Hole Symposium
In August, central bankers from around the world joined together to discuss monetary policy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s symposium was the first one held in person in two years. Investors and economists alike were keen on learning about the Federal Reserve’s next...
ValueWalk
Europe’s Power Crisis Is Expected To Persist
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. I realize that the stock market is a lot like NASA’s new moon rocket, which failed to launch this week. What has launched recently are Treasury yields and fears are mounting that the Fed’s balance sheet reduction will send Treasury bill, note and bond yields significantly higher.
Student loan forgiveness frees up money for millions of Americans but it won't spark a spree of stock buying like pandemic-stimulus checks
Biden's student loan forgiveness won't bring in the same wave of cash to meme stocks and crypto as the 3 rounds of pandemic 'stimmy' checks did.
ValueWalk
92 Investing Lessons From Warren Buffett
The super-investor from Omaha has achieved quite the investment record at Buffett Partnership and Berkshire Hathaway. He needs no introduction. I compiled a list with 92 investing lessons I learned from Warren Buffett:. “Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1”. “Remember that the stock...
ValueWalk
Does The Bed Bath And Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), recently has seen a significant increase in its stock price, mainly owing to speculative sentiment. The stock has rallied from its recent lows of $4.38, to $23, only to fall back down to $9.53 per share. Despite, the recent rally, which can be attributed to speculation, is there any value in the stock?
ValueWalk
TikTok And Instagram’s Most Popular Stocks
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) take second and third, respectively. New research has found what the most popular stocks across TikTok and Instagram are. Most Popular Stocks On TikTok And Instagram. The study by UK financial services provider CMC Markets analysed data from TikTok viewing numbers...
ValueWalk
ChargePoint (CHPT) Moves Higher After Hours On Q2 Revenue Beat and Maintained Full-Year Guidance
Discusses the result, outloook, broker commentary and options analysis. On Tuesday the 30th of August after the close of trading, electric vehicle charging infrastructure company ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) reported second quarter results to the market that came across mixed when compared to analysts’ expectations. Nevertheless, CHPT’s stock moved +1.6% higher...
