Mounting headwinds are cutting into business for PVH Corporation (NYSE:PVH) and its competitor V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) alike. Along with ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, these companies are facing a growing headwind from the dollar. The dollar index is at the highest level in 20 years and on track to move even higher. The pace of inflation in the U.S. has the FOMC on track to hike rates by 150 bps by the end of the year and that will strengthen the dollar even more than it already is.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO