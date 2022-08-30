Make a vote for your Valley Favorites

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMyg5_0hb8ZjFG00

Got a favorite business around the Valley? Now’s the chance to get them some recognition.

Independent Newsmedia is sponsoring the first Valley Favorites effort with recognition in the East Valley and West Valley.

Local residents can nominate their favorite businesses in at least 25 categories and earn a chance to win $500.

The nomination round runs through Sept. 9. Voting on all nominees will take place between Oct. 10 and Nov. 11. Winners will be announced Nov. 18.

Residents can nominate their business favorites as many times as they want in as many categories as they want. Nominate once per category per hour. Daily voting is encouraged.

Only the top five in each category move on to the voting round.

To nominate, visit yourvalley.net/eastvalleyfavorites or yourvalley.net/westvalleyfavorites .

Simply choose a category, write in or select your favorite business, and fill in your email address. Continue and complete the registration form. You must register to nominate a business.

The dividing line between East and West is Interstate 17.

Winners will be recognized in a special online directory in mid-November once the voting phase has finished and the votes tallied and verified.

In an effort to be fair, we are not showing nomination tabulations.

We see them in our internal systems so if you want your favorite business to move on to the voting round — nominate daily.

For information on sponsorships, call 623-972-6101 or email azads@iniusa.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSdnB_0hb8ZjFG00

