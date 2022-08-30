ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo-Polar advances to BABA Grand Championship

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The Antigo-Polar Bears have advanced to the Grand Championship game of the Badger Amateur Baseball Association (BABA), after defeating Little Falls 6-1 in a league semifinal played at Kretz Brothers Park Monday night.

The contest was originally slated for Sunday, but was rained out and moved to Monday.

The extra day didn’t effect Antigo-Polar starting pitcher A.J. Kirsch, who threw a complete game to earn the win.

He was backed up by a big day at the plate by both Jed Weix and Logan Doering. Weix went 3-for-5 with a double, while Doering was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger as well.

Little Falls had extra base hits from both Kyle Finger and Cam Gruenwald with doubles.

Antigo-Polar will face Scandinavia in the title game, after the Vikings handled Clintonville 10-4 on Sunday.

Marcus Jaworski struck out 11 and scattered four hits over seven innings to earn the win on the mound.

Jesse Dickerts led Scandinavia by going 3-for-6 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in.

R.J. Rosenthal and Logan Moe had two base knocks each and Hunter Lodzinski added a double.

Turner Doornink led Clintonville in defeat with a home run and two RBIs.

The BABA’s 76th Grand Championship Game will be hosted by Scandinavia on Sunday. The traditional Labor Day weekend cap to the season begins with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

POLITICS
