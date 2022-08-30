Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Kay Finneseth of Jefferson
Funeral services for Kay Finneseth, 86, of Jefferson will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. For those who cannot attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on the Slininger-Schroeder Facebook page. Live streaming will begin a few minutes prior to the start of the service. You do not need a pass word.
theperrynews.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
theperrynews.com
Michael Kempf of Perry
Visitation for Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1-7 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Michael died Aug. 28, 2022, at the...
theperrynews.com
Joanne M. Bodenberger of Des Moines
Joanne M. Bodenberger of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away peaceful at Holy Trinity Luther Park Center on June 28, 2022. Joanne was born at the Dallas County Hospital on Aug. 9, 1931, to Roy Bodenberger and Ida Alborn Bodenberger. She lived in the Perry until 1940, when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
Steven Towne of Chariton
Steve passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa, under hospice care. His funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment took place at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. Steve was born June 2,...
Iowa State is ready for gameday with snazzy new additions
AMES, Iowa — Cyclone football fans will notice some major changes when they return for the 2022 season kickoff against Southeast Missouri on Saturday. The biggest is the giant pedestrian bridge, informally dubbed “Gateway Bridge,” according to Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard. “So the bridge cost $10 million it was funded by two donors that both […]
theperrynews.com
Jayettes leave Polar Bears, Huskies in their wake
DES MOINES — The Perry swimmers posted wins in all 11 events Thursday to defeat both Des Moines North and DM Hoover in a double-dual. The format calls for each team to be timed against each opponent individually — for example, a swimmer could be first against one school and second against the other in the same race.
KCCI.com
There's a new 'Jackson' on the face of a Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — The name change at Des Moines's Jackson Elementary is official. On Thursday during "teacher night," "Mary" was added outside the building. A student-led effort convinced district leaders to change the namesake of the school from Andrew Jackson to Mary Jackson back in April. The students...
RELATED PEOPLE
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
theperrynews.com
W-G harriers continuing to show solid results
MADRID, IA — Woodward-Granger cross country won the girls side and scored well in the boys team race Thursday at the Madrid Invite. The Hawk girls scored 37 points to edge Ogden, at 41, for top honors, with Madrid (48) third and Colo-NESCO (95) fourth. Several schools without the five runners needed for an official score were also in action, creating a 39-runner field.
Des Moines Business Record
DMACC appoints Jackson to board of trustees
Angela Jackson, senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Athene, has been appointed to the Des Moines Area Community College board of trustees by a unanimous vote to serve part of the remaining term of retiring board member Fred Buie, who served on the board since 2009. Jackson will be on the ballot during the next school board election date in November 2023. Jackson will start her role at the board meeting in September representing District 9, which includes Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights. “I’m honored to join and serve on the DMACC board,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to helping the college grow its capacity in terms of diversity, academic excellence and strong leadership.” As a member of the DMACC board of trustees, she will be responsible for strategic policymaking for the college that ensures the ever-changing needs of the students and communities they represent. Before working at Athene, Jackson was an adjunct professor at DMACC’s West Des Moines campus and served on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission for nearly a decade. Jackson also owns the Great Frame-Up, located in West Des Moines.
Things to do in Des Moines this Labor Day weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the United States celebrates its workers this Labor Day, many across the metro are celebrating with events big and small. The holiday, first established in 1882, is observed on the first Monday in September and celebrates the contributions America's workers have made to the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny. On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa. “We...
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
theperrynews.com
Cowbell Game kickoff moved up to 6 p.m. this evening
Concerns over the possibility of strong storms after the 8 o’clock hour have resulted in school officials moving the kickoff of tonight’s Greene County vs Perry varsity football game to 6 p.m. at Dewey Field. The teams will be contesting the Cowbell Trophy for the 91st time. Perry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus
Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
Bonus rain and rainbows over Central Iowa Thursday evening
Some lucky folks in Central Iowa were lucky enough to receive some bonus rain Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Moisture developed along and ahead of the warm front that will bring higher temperatures and steamy conditions through Friday afternoon. The rain that fell was in a very isolated area from Creston to Des Moines. […]
theperrynews.com
Lions sweep host Hawks in WCC volleyball
WOODWARD, IA — Des Moines Christian lifted their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in WCC play with a 3-0 sweep of host Woodward-Granger (1-1, 1-1) Tuesday. The Lions won on scores of 25-21, 25-10, and 25-7. Audrey Simmons led the Hawk attack with seven kills, with Grace Deputy...
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery
A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
Comments / 0