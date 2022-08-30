Angela Jackson, senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Athene, has been appointed to the Des Moines Area Community College board of trustees by a unanimous vote to serve part of the remaining term of retiring board member Fred Buie, who served on the board since 2009. Jackson will be on the ballot during the next school board election date in November 2023. Jackson will start her role at the board meeting in September representing District 9, which includes Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights. “I’m honored to join and serve on the DMACC board,” Jackson said. “I’m looking forward to helping the college grow its capacity in terms of diversity, academic excellence and strong leadership.” As a member of the DMACC board of trustees, she will be responsible for strategic policymaking for the college that ensures the ever-changing needs of the students and communities they represent. Before working at Athene, Jackson was an adjunct professor at DMACC’s West Des Moines campus and served on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission for nearly a decade. Jackson also owns the Great Frame-Up, located in West Des Moines.

