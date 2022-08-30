Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
newsfromthestates.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
NBC Philadelphia
What Is Jollibee? And What Are Its Plans Now That It's Open in Philly?
When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'Image via Phil & Jim's Facebook page. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region.
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
Study Says Rudest People In US Live Right Outside Of South Jersey
Get ready for some not-so-shocking news, ya'll. Once again, the City of Brotherly Love has been bestowed the title of Rudest City in America. Believe it or not, even though most of us know that's true to a certain extent, many have come to be proud of that in-your-face Philly attitude.
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
NBC Philadelphia
Triple Shooting Outside Philly School Leaves Teen Hurt, Bullet in School
Léelo en español aquí. A teenage boy, a woman and a man were shot when at least two gunmen -- one with a rifle -- opened fire in the schoolyard of a Philadelphia elementary school overnight, Philadelphia police said. At least one bullet went into the empty school.
wherephilly.com
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?
You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
2 men found shot in the head inside home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia
Police say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.
$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia
According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation reported from 2014 to 2022 in Philadelphia.
phl17.com
Teen girl last seen at 2:00 am in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 13-year-old Layla Centeno was last seen on C Street and Indiana Avenue around 2:00 am. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants, a blue t-shirt, and green/black Crocs and...
phl17.com
Missing endangered last seen in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Sunday. Police say 75-year-old Alfeda Miller-Horn was last seen on the 1600 block of Thompson Street around 8:00 pm. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black tights with a white...
2 teen suspects identified in Pottstown, Pa. double shooting, one at large
Police say the suspects and the victims were driving around together in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley.
Giordano: Fetterman Trashes Oz's Wealth, But Sends His Kids To Private School
Giordano swings over into a conversation centered on John Fetterman’s wealth, revealing that Fetterman, while using Mehmet Oz’s wealth against him in a campaign, sends his children to private school in lieu of the local public school.
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
Philadelphians push for Roosevelt Boulevard subway project revival at Saturday morning town hall
Community members were ready to talk early Saturday morning about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway: a proposed project that would connect far Northeast Philadelphia to Center City, and beyond. The idea isn’t new. A Roosevelt Boulevard line was first proposed in 1913, and had false starts throughout the century. But based...
2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
A 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition. A 3-year-old girl was also injured.
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
