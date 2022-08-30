ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Jason Freiburghouse
3d ago

The EPA is wrong for this as well as the government. The engines with this def and dpf system is less efficient than the old way as well as super expensive to fix when something goes wrong with. Not to mention the engines with less government regulations run longer with less maintenance and are more fuel efficient.

David Leonard
3d ago

someone needs to explain to me how you can burn more fuel , create less power , poorer mileage and create less pollution!!!

Axeman007
3d ago

then make it harder to steal catalytic converters and make them affordable when they clog up..feds are part of the problem.

