SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
ISSUED: 4:30 PM SEP. 2, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 500 PM CDT…. At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Hooks Airport, or near Tomball, moving north at 5...
Labor Day Weekend No Refusal
Starting Friday, September 2, 2022, and continuing through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, in conjunction with both state and local law enforcement agencies, will increase No Refusal Operations and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) Enforcement on the roadways of Montgomery County and on Lake Conroe. The goal of this initiative is to prevent boating and traffic-related crashes and deaths caused by impaired drivers during this holiday weekend.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
A man is dead after a small plane with three people onboard crashed into a mobile home community in Tomball, Texas DPS confirms. On Thursday, a plane that was coming into Houston from Tennessee crashed in the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place near FM 2920, according to authorities. The...
TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
HOOKS PLANE CRASH -UPDATE
This information is preliminary and subject to change. A single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed while on approach to David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport in Spring, Texas, around 5 p.m. local time today. Three people were on board. The aircraft departed from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tenn. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.
IMPERIAL OAKS HOMICIDE
At 11:15 pm Thursday Montgomery County Precinct, 3 Constables, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision. South Montgomery County Fire and MCHD arrived on the scene and found a male in his late thirties deceased in the front yard of the home at that location. Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes responded along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. According to Mike Evans with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two males who had been childhood friends got into a verbal and physical altercation in the front yard of the shooter’s home. The homeowner then shot the male. The investigation is continuing. It is unknown if charges will be filed as of yet.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The discovery of malnourished dogs in The Woodlands led to the arrest of a woman who has hurt other dogs and scammed individuals, as a dog transporter. A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MCTXSheriff Investigates Cruelty to Animals
On August 30, 2022, at about 10:30 pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26-year-old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57-year-old male also from Houston.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received
IN SHELTER – A372530. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 09/02/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
DRIVER HOLDS 2-YEAR-OLD IN LAP DURING 100 MPH PURSUIT
A Splendora Officer was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 59 near FM 2090 Thursday night, just before midnight. The officer observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph toward Fostoria Rd. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Tavion Xavior Love, 27, of 25534 Shadowdale in Cleveland, began to evade law enforcement. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a short time due to traffic but was quickly relocated by the officer and Splendora CIU units. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Fostoria Rd near Morgan Cemetary Rd. While the officers were making contact with the driver, he was holding a 2-year-old child in his hands and admitted to holding the 2-year-old in his lap while evading law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph. After further investigation, the driver was placed in custody for Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Love is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond for the evading and a $15,000 bond for the child endangerment. The child’s mother was called by police and the child was turned over to her.
MCTXSheriff Apprehends Serial Burglar
On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 31, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
