A Splendora Officer was conducting traffic enforcement on US Highway 59 near FM 2090 Thursday night, just before midnight. The officer observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph toward Fostoria Rd. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, identified as Tavion Xavior Love, 27, of 25534 Shadowdale in Cleveland, began to evade law enforcement. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a short time due to traffic but was quickly relocated by the officer and Splendora CIU units. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Fostoria Rd near Morgan Cemetary Rd. While the officers were making contact with the driver, he was holding a 2-year-old child in his hands and admitted to holding the 2-year-old in his lap while evading law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph. After further investigation, the driver was placed in custody for Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Love is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond for the evading and a $15,000 bond for the child endangerment. The child’s mother was called by police and the child was turned over to her.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO