Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. FMTX to Novo Nordisk A/S NVO. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forma will receive $20 in cash for each share of Forma that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO