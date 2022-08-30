Read full article on original website
Johnson & Johnson To Settle New Hampshire Opioid Lawsuit With Payment Of $40.5M: Report
Reuters reported that Johnson & Johnson JNJ would pay $40.5 million to settle 2018 New Hampshire's claims about the U.S. opioid epidemic, averting a trial scheduled to begin next week. New Hampshire accused JNJ and its unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals of aggressively marketing opioids to doctors and patients, misrepresenting their addictive...
Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Bayer Corporation to Pay $40 Million to Settle Whistleblower Claims Alleging Fraud in Marketing Three Drugs
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) announces today that Bayer Corporation ("Bayer") has agreed to pay $40 million to resolve claims in two longstanding, whistleblower lawsuits alleging that Bayer violated anti-fraud laws in selling and promoting three drugs, Trasylol, Avelox and Baycol. In addition, Bayer agreed to pay a separate amount to resolve claims that it unlawfully retaliated against the whistleblower who raised her concerns to superiors.
Amazon's $3.9B Purchase Of 1Life's One Medical Faces Delay Due To FTC Investigation
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating the $3.9 billion transaction between Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and 1Life Healthcare Inc. ONEM. What Happened: According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the FTC sent a notice to each company requesting "additional information and documentary materials" about the deal.
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Outset Medical (OM) Investors with Over $300,000 Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys Before Sept. 6th Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges Outset Medical, Inc. OM investors who have suffered over $300,000 losses to submit your losses now. Outset Medical, Inc. OM Securities Fraud Class Action:. The complaint challenges Outset's claims concerning its flagship product, Tablo, including that it...
FORMA THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. - FMTX
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. FMTX to Novo Nordisk A/S NVO. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forma will receive $20 in cash for each share of Forma that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded use of Vertex’s VRTX lead asset ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 to <24 months. Vertex shares traded in a range of $279.5 to $292 on day volume of 1.12 million shares, closed regular trading session at $281.04.
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PROG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in PROG stock or options and would like to discuss...
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OM, MOLN and TUYA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Veterans File Lawsuit To Block 3M Healthcare Spinoff: Report
Two U.S. military veterans have reportedly sued 3M Co MMM to block the planned spinoff of its healthcare business, calling it an illegal attempt to not compensate veterans for hearing damage caused by the company's military-issue earplugs. The veterans' lawsuits allege that the earplugs failed to protect their hearing in...
Adastra Steps Into Magic Mushrooms! Gets Dealer's License For Psilocybin And Psilocin
Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF XTRX D has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms. Under the dealer's license, Adastra can possess up to 1,000 grams of psilocybin and psilocin...
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. WHG WHGDF ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.
