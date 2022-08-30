Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Overland Park Farmers’ Market gains national attention, looking to expand
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is one of the best in the country, according to the 14th Farmers Market Coalition’s nationwide contest happening now. You can vote until Sept. 19 if you think so too. The OP Farmers’ Market is ranked No. 1...
mycouriertribune.com
Amazon hub opens in Liberty
LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center. The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
Cost of gas lower this holiday weekend, some KC drivers say prices still too high
Driving around Independence, FOX4 noticed several gas stations with prices almost a dollar cheaper than other holidays this year.
bluevalleypost.com
Big changes coming to Overland Crossing complex, including relocated Whole Foods
The Overland Crossing shopping center is set to undergo some major changes as Kansas City-based Legacy Development works to bring eight new tenants to the retail center near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue. What’s happening: The developer plans to add four new buildings to increase density at the complex adjacent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
Unified Government CFO Kathleen VonAchen resigns
Kathleen VonAchen has resigned as chief financial officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
Inspectors cite beef processing facility in Lone Jack for mistreatment of cattle
Republic Foods, a meat processing plant in Lone Jack, Missouri, is working with federal inspectors after being cited twice since May for mistreatment of cattle.
Kansas City doctors say updated COVID booster shots come at a good time
The Food and Drug Administration have authorized updated versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
plattecountylandmark.com
Financial incentives okayed for development east of I-29
Platte City officials have agreed to issue taxable industrial development revenue bonds of up to $186 million to finance the costs of a project east of Interstate 29 north of Hwy. 92. As The Landmark first reported in its April 13 edition, there are 300 acres total involved in what...
flatlandkc.org
Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape
The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gardnernews.com
56 Highway honors PFC Shane Austin
2nd District Kansas State Representative Ken Collins requested funding for three additional signs between Edgerton and Gardner to honor fallen resident Shane Austin at the Thursday, August 25 City Council meeting. “I’m proud of the things you’re doing in the community,”he said. Austin was born in Kansas...
bluevalleypost.com
Brookridge project could break ground in Overland Park this fall
After years of back-and-forth with neighbors and the city, developers behind the $2 billion Brookridge project in Overland Park say they are expecting to break ground this fall. Driving the news: Overland Park-based developer Curtin Property presented an update about the 200-acre, mixed-use development near the Brookridge golf course at...
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
lawrencekstimes.com
Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining
The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
KCTV 5
Potential Lenexa gun range clears first hurdle, will go before City Council
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Range USA, a Cincinnati-based gun range, wants to expand to Kansas. It would be a 15,000-square-foot range located on the corner of 107th Street and West Santa Fe Drive in Lenexa. The range would have 20 firing lanes, two educational classrooms and an area for gun sales.
Court record: KCFD leaders unaware of driver complaints before Westport crash
Top leaders at the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department did not know about the concerns raised about one of their pumper-truck drivers until after the deadly crash in Westport.
Comments / 0