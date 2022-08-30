Read full article on original website
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
The Landmark
Starlight shines both day and night
RUTLAND — Roger Wykes has worked multiple jobs at a time since he was 13 years old to get to where he is today – the owner of Starlight Farm, a 6-acre slice of heaven that, for him and his family, is a dream come true. Growing up...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October
Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
SEE THE MAP: 40 Pick-Your-Own Orchards in Central Mass
It's high time to get apple picking. The typical apple picking season starts in late August and ends at the end of October. Luckily, with 40 pick-your-own orchards within an hour drive from Worcester, you can plan a weekend day trip with ease. Below is a map of orchards to...
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
macaronikid.com
Fall Fairs & Festivals in September
Fall is a season full of fairs and festivals in Central Massachusetts! From Clinton, to Leominster and Gardner to Bolton - there's something for everyone!. Old Home Day Fireworks & Concert (Charlton) September 8. September 9-10 September 10-11 September 10. September 13. September 15. September 17. Arts and Craft Fair...
Leicester High juniors, seniors start school year on former Becker College campus
LEICESTER — When high-school students in grades 11 and 12 returned to classes Wednesday, they didn't just have new backpacks, clothes and shoes — they had a new school centered on a former college campus. And they had a new superintendent who grew up in town and has...
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
communityadvocate.com
Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
Leroux Meats and Deli in Holden closing its doors Sept. 4
HOLDEN - The business that Raymond and Elizabeth Leroux started out of their home in the 1960s will shut down Sept. 4, the family announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Today it breaks our hearts to announce the closure of Leroux Meats and Deli, Inc.,” the post said. “Our small family business began...
everettleader.com
Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop
Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
leominsterchamp.com
FEMA grant to help prevent ‘second to none’ ecological disaster along Leominster river
LEOMINSTER — For many years, a possible ecological disaster has been developing behind the Leominster Wastewater Treatment Plant. It was discovered in 2010, during routine water quality testing on the section of the North Nashua River between the treatment plant on Commercial Road and the Leominster Connector. The person...
