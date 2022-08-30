ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Live 95.9

Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Landmark

Starlight shines both day and night

RUTLAND — Roger Wykes has worked multiple jobs at a time since he was 13 years old to get to where he is today – the owner of Starlight Farm, a 6-acre slice of heaven that, for him and his family, is a dream come true. Growing up...
RUTLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October

Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
macaronikid.com

Fall Fairs & Festivals in September

Fall is a season full of fairs and festivals in Central Massachusetts! From Clinton, to Leominster and Gardner to Bolton - there's something for everyone!. Old Home Day Fireworks & Concert (Charlton) September 8. September 9-10 September 10-11 September 10. September 13. September 15. September 17. Arts and Craft Fair...
CLINTON, MA
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Developers propose 40B housing project on Main Street in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – A nearly 200-unit, development may be coming to Shrewsbury. KIG Real Estate Advisors presented their plans for a proposed 40B housing development at 104 Main Street to the Board of Selectmen on Aug. 23. The developers are proposing to construct the project as a “friendly 40B,” meaning...
SHREWSBURY, MA
everettleader.com

Its Only Major Supermarket, Everett Loses Stop & Shop

Call it the end of a supermarket era in the city of Everett. Call it what you will. The closing down of the Stop and Shop on the Revere Beach Parkway on the cusp of a titanic size wave of new residential units going up, leaves the city without a major super market.
EVERETT, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH

