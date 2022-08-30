Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law
Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Demand for the Premium Pay Program far outweighs what the state budgeted, leading some lawmakers to call for increased funding.
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
trumbulltimes.com
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let’s focus on solutions to health care affordability
I attended a hearing in Hartford on Monday, Aug. 15 on the proposed insurance rate hikes of 20 percent or more for the Connecticut Health Exchange in 2023. The increases are unreasonable and untimely for our families and small businesses already struggling with rising prices. I was glad a wide range of elected officials and citizens came together to question this proposal and I agree with the resounding consensus: the proposed rate hikes must be rejected.
fox61.com
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
Connecticut Energy Costs Are Among Nation's Highest
If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Eyewitness News
CT Water asks customers to reduce water usage
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Amid the drought, Connecticut Water is asking customers to do what they can to cut back on water usage. Despite some rain over the last week, the state still remains in drought status. “We’re seeing precipitation about 5 inches below normal on average. Some areas more...
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s 5th District is being targeted by national political groups
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National political groups are ramping up their involvement in Connecticut’s most competitive House race of the midterm elections, with the latest salvo coming from a super PAC aligned with Republican leadership. The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) released two...
trumbulltimes.com
Editorial: Let’s clear the air in CT classrooms
More than a century ago, even before the 1918 pandemic, educators took the dramatic step of teaching outdoors to try to ensure the health of students. That was an effort to stem the spread of tuberculosis in 1908. The Rhode Island experiment was occasionally emulated during the recent pandemic, yet time and technology have yet to guarantee clean air inside schools.
Tong opens civil rights investigation into Greenwich schools’ hiring practices
An assistant principal in Greenwich is on administrative leave after a video surfaced online that purportedly shows him talking about discriminatory hiring practices.
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack
A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
