Connecticut State

trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law

Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
VERMONT STATE
deseret.com

A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
#Paper Recycling#Consumer Behavior#The Bottle Deposit#Soft Drinks
trumbulltimes.com

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let’s focus on solutions to health care affordability

I attended a hearing in Hartford on Monday, Aug. 15 on the proposed insurance rate hikes of 20 percent or more for the Connecticut Health Exchange in 2023. The increases are unreasonable and untimely for our families and small businesses already struggling with rising prices. I was glad a wide range of elected officials and citizens came together to question this proposal and I agree with the resounding consensus: the proposed rate hikes must be rejected.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut Energy Costs Are Among Nation's Highest

If you’re under the impression that energy costs in Connecticut are among the highest in the nation, a new financial analysis says you’re correct. The review, by the financial services website WalletHub, determined that the highest energy costs in the U.S. are borne by consumers in Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Vermont, New Hampshire, Indiana and West Virginia.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Eyewitness News

CT Water asks customers to reduce water usage

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Amid the drought, Connecticut Water is asking customers to do what they can to cut back on water usage. Despite some rain over the last week, the state still remains in drought status. “We’re seeing precipitation about 5 inches below normal on average. Some areas more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut’s 5th District is being targeted by national political groups

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National political groups are ramping up their involvement in Connecticut’s most competitive House race of the midterm elections, with the latest salvo coming from a super PAC aligned with Republican leadership. The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) released two...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Editorial: Let’s clear the air in CT classrooms

More than a century ago, even before the 1918 pandemic, educators took the dramatic step of teaching outdoors to try to ensure the health of students. That was an effort to stem the spread of tuberculosis in 1908. The Rhode Island experiment was occasionally emulated during the recent pandemic, yet time and technology have yet to guarantee clean air inside schools.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA

