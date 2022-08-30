Read full article on original website
Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
Missing Brown County teen possibly headed to Indianapolis, according to deputies
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:15 a.m. Atwood was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
cbs4indy.com
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from...
Man found dead near burning car on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being found near a burning car on Indy’s east side. Police said OnStar received an alert of an accident near East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a car on fire behind a business. After...
cbs4indy.com
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and...
1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Friday. Dispatchers got a report of a person shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane, which is near West Washington Street and I-465. Officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
cbs4indy.com
2 men hurt within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were injured, one critically, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the intersection of Howard and S. Harding Street, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court.
Suspect in custody after gunshots fired inside Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers have a suspect in custody after gunshots were reported inside a home Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 13400 block of Lantern Road, near State Road 37 and East 131st Street. Police said 18-year-old Darion Murray fired...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
cbs4indy.com
Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently conducting a death investigation after finding a body inside of a torched car Friday. We currently have a crew on-scene and will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.
UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
WLWT 5
Police cancel Amber Alert for 9-year-old Indiana girl
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Indiana girl. The alert was cancelled Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. No further information was confirmed at this time. The child is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has...
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted for battery
Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man in downtown Indianapolis back in June.
fox32chicago.com
Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
INDIANAPOLIS - The Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings Thursday morning has been canceled. This is an update to the original story below. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing from Indianapolis and is believed to be in "extreme danger."
cbs4indy.com
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
Connersville man found shot to death in cemetery; police seeking public’s help
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death […]
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
