This Viral Spider-Man/Muppets Mod Has Fans Cracking Up
Players have taken to the PC release of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" like children to a toy store. Mods have been the big thing keeping fans excited about "Spider-Man Remastered" on PC, and with the game now officially in players' hands, it's been quite a treat to see the unique and wacky ideas fans are finally making into reality. Some have even taken the opportunity to introduce new faces to the game, from other "Spider-Man" characters to individuals from across time and space.
Borderlands 4: When Will We See The Sequel?
To start with a disclaimer, there has yet to be any official announcement or confirmation of a "Borderlands 4" — but fortunately for fans, series creator Randy Pitchford's claim that Gearbox is working on the next "big one" in the franchise leaves very little room for interpretation for what it has in store. Considering the explosive sales of "Borderlands 3" bringing the franchise's net revenue over 1 billion (per BusinessWire) and there being a movie adaptation on the way, it's hard to think of a reason the developers wouldn't be working on the next mainline title on its most successful IP.
Saints Row: Where To Find The Doctor Who Easter Egg
Though "Saints Row" fans may not have a fifth installment in the series yet, what they do have is a long-awaited reboot that launched on August 23, 2022. Unfortunately, reviews haven't looked the best, with many citing the bugs and glitches which also plagued early reactions. "Saints Row" may not be the perfect game, but for those who have stuck with the franchise for a while now, it could be hard to resist the reboot. Fans were even understanding when the title was delayed, demonstrating a high level of support.
The Real Reason Netflix's Resident Evil Flopped
"Resident Evil" is one of the biggest names in horror and is arguably one of the most influential game series in the genre, but the franchise has expanded far beyond its source material over the years. There have been spin-off games, animated productions, and perhaps biggest of all, several films starring Milla Jovovich, which brought the world of corporate corruption, espionage, biological warfare, and undead monsters to viewers who weren't familiar with the games. However, these movies took some serious liberties in terms of story, and there were always those who wanted a more faithful retelling of Capcom's original vision. Some have even taken to TikTok to create an interpretation of a "Resident Evil" movie that made viewers go wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dino Crisis Has Returned, But There's A Catch
The video game industry is no stranger to crossovers. "Fortnite," of course, has loads of characters from other properties, with "Destiny 2" skins and a host of "Dragon Ball" skins being the most recent additions. Epic Games' mega popular battle royale isn't the only place to see unexpected character mashups, however. The recently released platform fighter "MultiVersus" already has an impressive combination of well-known characters, but leaks have teased a massive character roster that could even pit Beetlejuice against Daenerys Targaryen.
Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice
Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
Sons Of The Forest Fans Just Got Some Bad News
Initially revealed at the 2019 Game Awards, "Sons of the Forest" is the highly anticipated sequel to survivor horror title "The Forest." For a few years now, "Sons of the Forest" has been teasing fans of the first game with impressive looks into the game's visuals, mechanics, and scares. However, the release date for "Sons of the Forest" has been somewhat of a revolving door ever since its original announcement.
Mario Kart 64 Vs Diddy Kong Racing: Which Was Actually Better?
"Mario Kart" is one of the most popular gaming series on the market – "Mario Kart 8" sold nearly 50 million copies alone. While the series seems to hold a monopoly on Nintendo racing games now, it wasn't always like that, though. In fact, in the Nintendo 64 era, Mario was challenged by none other than Diddy Kong.
The Tragic Reason Why FaZe Cizzorz Left Streaming For Two Years
Established in 2010, FaZe Clan has grown into a hybrid organization that encompasses gaming, streaming, and esports. It has expanded to include its own fashion line and its current roster features dozens of members. Some of these members have changed over the years, with old ones leaving and new ones joining. Now it appears that after a two year hiatus, FaZe Cizzorz has returned to the fold.
The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"The Dark Pictures Anthology" began with "Man of Medan" back in 2019, and since then, Supermassive Games has continued to build on the series. While the inaugural entry received mixed reviews, "Little Hope" was generally considered a significant improvement by critics, and "House of Ashes" built on that success with another solid experience. Now, the first season of the series is drawing to a close with "The Devil in Me."
The Actress Who Played Quiet In Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Is Gorgeous In Real Life
"Metal Gear Solid 5" released in 2015 and immediately became a smash hit with critics. Creator Hideo Kojima's final entry in the series before his split with Konami, it concluded the tale of Big Boss and brought some closure to the Metal Gear Solid saga. While the series did have its rise and fall, the primary entries were consistently well received and remain a major part of Kojima's legacy.
Streamers React To Twitch's New Exclusivity Rules
Twitch may have had an incredible year in 2021, but that doesn't mean it's been immune to controversy. Twitch's boost feature was accused of being a "pay to win" scheme and drew the ire of users. The platform has also seen multiple streamers leave for its competitor, as YouTube has introduced new features for gaming streamers that took away Twitch's last big advantage. The streamers Twitch has lost to YouTube include Sykkuno, Ludwig, and TimTheTatman, with Disguised Toast recently claiming more Twitch streamers are about to jump ship.
Does The Last Of Us Part I Include Factions Multiplayer?
With an HBO live action series on the way and a next-gen remake for PS5 arriving soon, fans everywhere are preparing to jump back into "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us," was originally released on the PS3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest games of all time (via attackofthefanboy). Much of its success can be credited to its engaging narrative in which players take control of Joel as they help a young girl named Ellie navigate a post-apocalyptic world with danger lurking around every corner. But "The Last of Us" had more than just a single-player campaign to offer.
The Real Reason Dead Space 3 Bombed
When the original "Dead Space" was released back in 2008, it looked like the beginning of a long and successful franchise. It received great reviews from critics, especially for the inaugural game in a new series. Among the features that stood out were the minimalist take on a HUD and the need for a careful strategy to take down enemies. Foes proved susceptible to different weapons, and many could be dismembered by players in strategic ways, slowing them down or weakening them to set up the kill.
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation Exclusive Quest Has Fans In An Uproar
Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are finally getting their chance to jump back into the fantasy world via a video game. It has been some time since J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World has made its way to consoles, as after the film series concluded in 2011, so did the "Harry Potter" games. Although, there have been a few exceptions, such as the mobile game "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and multiple "Lego Dimensions" packs. So, it's understandable why gamers and fans of the series are clamoring to jump back into the magical Wizarding World.
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
The PS2 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The PlayStation 2 was the most successful console Sony ever made, in terms of the number of actual units sold. More than that, it did better than any other console in gaming history, with Sony reportedly selling more than 155 million units worldwide. Of course, part of its success was due to massive hardware upgrades that occurred following the original PlayStation, featuring improved graphical capabilities and a sleek new DualShock controller. Still, another reason the console was so popular was the incredible library of games on offer.
What Fortnite's Dance Lawsuit Ruling Really Means For The Game
Epic Games' "Fortnite" is one of the most popular games around, with over 250 million active players, according to activeplayers.io. However, few would call it original. For example, gamers often argue that "Fortnite" began as a blatant rip-off of "PUBG." In addition, "Fortnite" often collaborates with companies to implement popular...
Madden 23: The Difference Between Arcade, Competitive, And Simulation Modes Explained
"Madden NFL 23" released on August 23, 2022 to mixed reviews across the board. Critics are saying that although some aspects were still flawed and underwhelming, the new innovations have helped the franchise take a much needed step in the right direction — especially after the mess that was "Madden NFL 22." Though reviews seem to disagree on the merits of the new Skill Based Passing system (as seen in reviews from GamesRadar+ and GameInformer), it seems the general consensus across the board is that the FieldSENSE feature and other general updates to the in-game physics add a smooth touch of realism.
