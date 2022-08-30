Read full article on original website
Crimestoppers seeks tips about Casey's counterfeit cash case
On Tuesday, Salina Police Department officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron Avenue. At approximately 5:22 a.m. on Tuesday, a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver four-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Two arrested after shooting and break-in in Hutchinson
Two people are in jail after a shooting and break-in at a home in Hutchinson. Police were called to home Thursday afternoon, and found an injured woman at an apartment. She was found to have facial wounds and possible broken bones, and investigators found evidence that her door had been kicked in. Bullet holes were also found, and it was determined that a man outside had fired shots into the home. The 24-year-old suspect was found in the area and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary, assault, shooting into a building, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
Police arrest 3rd suspect for alleged armed robbery in Manhattan
MANHATTAN– After further investigation into a July 28, robbery on Waterway Place in Manhattan, police have identified and arrested a third suspect. On Wednesday, police arrested Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City on requested charges of aggravated robbery after it was reported he and two other suspects robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint.
Child and staff member hit by car during pickup at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A child and a school staff member in Junction City were treated by emergency services after they were hit by a car during school pickup on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A news release from the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) says around 3:25 p.m., officers received a call for the report […]
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Benjamin Ecclesiastes; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm.
Salina man nabbed on warrants, requested drug charges
A Salina man suspected of stealing a bicycle in a central Salina neighborhood was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after he fled on foot. A witness told police of seeing a man in a gray shirt and shorts riding off on a bicycle from a neighbor's residence in the 600 block of Montrose Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting. “Officers located...
Lincoln woman hospitalized in Salina after rear-end crash
OTTAWA COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Bonnie I. Strutt, 75, Lincoln, was westbound on Kansas 18 six miles east of Tescott. The driver failed to slow and...
Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year
Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block...
Resurfacing work set for some Salina streets yet this week
On Thursday and Friday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
Saline County's K-9 Maggie persuades wanted man to exit garage
NEW CAMBRIA - A man wanted on multiple warrants finally exited a garage in which he was hiding from deputies thanks to the persuasion of K-9 Maggie. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to New Cambria for a welfare check Monday afternoon. While at the residence in the 100 block of Mill Street, one of the deputies saw Alyssa Baker, 31, of Salina, who he knew to have an active warrant. She was taken into custody without incident, Soldan said.
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Chip seal work scheduled for several Salina streets Thursday
On Thursday, Circle C Paving and Construction LLC of Goddard will begin the City of Salina’s annual chip seal project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Chip sealing is a method of pavement surface treatment which prolongs the serviceability of streets by sealing the surface. Combined with joint and crack sealing, this surface treatment program extends the service life of pavement.
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
